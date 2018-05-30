Exports from SEZs rose 5% in April to Rs 20,548 cr: EPCES

Exports from the country's special economic zones (SEZs) grew 5.44 percent in April to Rs 20,548 crore as against Rs 19,488 crore in the same month a year ago, EPCES today said.

According to Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs (EPCES), highest growth in outward shipments was recorded from the Cochin SEZ which witnessed a 704 percent jump from Rs 461 crore in April last year to Rs 3,708 crore this year.

"Total exports in April this year from SEZs amounted to Rs 20,548 crore as against Rs 19,488 crore in April 2017," said Vinay Sharma, Officiating Chairman of EPCES, adding that the government's policies have managed to register a healthy growth roadmap for manufacturing and service industry.

EPCES said the major sectors recording healthy growth include biotech, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, computer, electronics, non-conventional energy, plastic, rubber, trading and services.