App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exports dip 6.57% in September; import contracts 13.58%

Shipments of gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and petroleum products contracted by 5.56 per cent, 6.2 per cent and 18.6 per cent, respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India's exports contracted by 6.57 per cent to $26 billion in September mainly due to significant dip in shipments from key sectors such as petroleum, engineering, leather, chemicals, and gems & jewellery. Imports too declined by 13.85 per cent to $36.89 billion, narrowing trade deficit to $10.86 billion in September, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Trade deficit in September last year stood at $14.95 billion.

Out of 30 key export sectors, as many as 22 showed negative growth in September.

Close

Shipments of gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and petroleum products contracted by 5.56 per cent, 6.2 per cent and 18.6 per cent, respectively.

related news

In September, oil imports declined by 18.33 per cent to $8.98 billion, and non-oil imports fell by 12.3 per cent to $27.91 billion.

Cumulatively, during April-September 2019, exports were down 2.39 per cent to $159.57 billion while imports contracted by 7 per cent to $243.28 billion.

Gold imports plunged 50.82 per cent to $1.27 billion in the month.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Business #Economy #trade deficit

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.