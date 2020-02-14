Exports dip 1.66% in January

Imports too declined by 0.75 per cent $41.14 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $15.17 billion during the month under review.
The country's exports contracted for the sixth month in a row by 1.66 percent in January to $25.97 billion, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.
The trade deficit was $15.05 billion in January 2019.
During April-January 2019-20, exports slipped 1.93 per cent to $265.26 billion, imports declined by 8.12 per cent to $398.53 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $133.27 billion.
