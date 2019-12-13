Exports contract marginally to $25.98 bn in November

India's exports contracted marginally by 0.34 per cent in November to $25.98 billion, while imports slowed to $38.11 billion, bringing down the trade deficit to $12.12 billion.

The exports in November last year were $26.07 billion, while the import bill stood at $43.66 billion.

The trade deficit during November 2018 was $17.58 billion.

Oil imports during the month under review were $11.06 billion, 18.17 per cent lower year on year.