you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exports contract marginally to $25.98 bn in November

The exports in November last year were $26.07 billion, while the import bill stood at $43.66 billion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India's exports contracted marginally by 0.34 per cent in November to $25.98 billion, while imports slowed to $38.11 billion, bringing down the trade deficit to $12.12 billion.

The exports in November last year were $26.07 billion, while the import bill stood at $43.66 billion.

The trade deficit during November 2018 was $17.58 billion.

Oil imports during the month under review were $11.06 billion, 18.17 per cent lower year on year.

Gold imports were estimated at $2.94 billion, up 6.59 per cent from $2.76 billion earlier.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

