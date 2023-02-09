Exporters seek interest subsidy, reintroduction of Credit Refinance Facility

Exporters are seeking interest subsidy and reintroduction of the Export Credit Refinance Facility that will encourage banks to lend to the export sector.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has sought these demands in a letter to the finance minister on February 8.

Interest subvention is reduction of interest rate when granting a loan to a party.

“Competition is becoming steeper. To maintain competitiveness, India needs to review the issue of interest subvention,” says Ajay Sahai, Director-General and CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

The FIEO letter follows the hike in the repo rate by 25 bps on February 8, 2023, to 6.5 percent, by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Exporters contend that for small and medium enterprises, interest rates have gone up 11-12 per cent. Higher prices of commodities, higher freight costs and cost of financing have made it tougher for exporters to remain competitive. They are also facing competition from countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam, which have emerged as key suppliers to the world.