Exporters’ cup of woes runneth over as GST refunds swell to Rs 20,000 crore

Exporters continue to struggle with GST-related refunds, with as much as Rs 20,000 crore pending with the Centre and the state tax department officials.

“As per our estimate, refunds of over Rs 20,000 crore are pending on account of IGST (Integrated Goods and Service Tax) and ITC (input tax credit) and many exporters have not been able to file the refund of ITC due to technical glitches as input tax credit and exports happened in different months,” President of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ganesh Kumar Gupta said today.

Majority of the problems relates to ITC refund which have to be done by the states as well. The manual intervention in the tax credit refund process has added to the transaction time and cost of exporters, the apex trade promotion body said.

While ITC refund close to Rs 13,000 crore is pending, the rest of the amount needs to be paid as IGST refund, DG and CEO of FIEO Ajay Sahai said.

Some states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh have not been giving a nod for refund as they claim that they lack adequate funds, Sahai said.

“The provision that 90 percent of ITC refund will be issued within seven days is not being implemented by tax authorities. Some of the states say they do not have funds to clear the ITC refund,” he said.

Exporters, particularly for small-scale sellers, who constitute the bulk of exports in high employment intensive sectors have been grappling with working capital constraints due to delay in refunds pertaining to IGST as well as input tax credit on outbound shipments.

The trade ministry has time and again raised concerns regarding the delayed payments and has been working with finance ministry to enable swift refund mechanism.

In a special fortnight-long clearance drive, the finance ministry’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had sanctioned refunds worth Rs 17,616 crore till March 31, to exporters who were grappling with liquidity issues owing to the shift into the new indirect tax system from July 1.

While tax officials blamed exporters for delay in refunds for incorrectly filled details in the shipping bill or mismatch in GST returns, exporters had a different story to tell. Exporters pointed out the complex processes and lack of clarity on certain procedures, such as absence of specific set of documents lead to rejection of their refund claims.

“The challenges on the GST front are continuing though the fortnight clearance drive, which was highly successful, gave us the hope that refund will be provided on real time basis… The GST refund process has considerably slowed down after the clearance fortnight,” Gupta said.