App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exporters' 634 fraudulent GST refund claims worth Rs 1,912 cr detected

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said of this Rs 238.97 crore has been recovered by the Central GST authorities from the entities which claimed the fraudulent refunds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Anurag Thakur
File image: Anurag Thakur

As many as 634 cases of fraudulent GST refund claim by exporters amounting Rs 1,912 crore has been detected by the central tax authorities between July 2017 to January 2020, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said of this Rs 238.97 crore has been recovered by the Central GST authorities from the entities which claimed the fraudulent refunds.

A total of 35 persons have been arrested by the CGST authorities, he added.

Close

"The Government has taken measures to use data analytics to identify risky taxpayers and verify them before sanction of refunds," Thakur said.

related news

In reply to a separate question, Thakur said to identify fraudulent claims the government has taken measures to apply stringent risk parameters-based checks driven by data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

Also, a standard operating procedure has been prescribed for exporters to mitigate the risk of wrongful Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) refund claims.

To curb cases of wrongful claims of input tax credit, a tax officer not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner has been permitted to block the credit available if he has reasons to believe that such credit is ineligible or has been availed fraudulently, he said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Anurag Singh Thakur #Business #Economy #GST #India #Rajya Sabha

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.