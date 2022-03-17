English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Export reaches $390 billion as of March 14: Piyush Goyal

    Piyush Goyal also said the auto components industry has, for the first time, recorded a trade surplus of USD 600 million.

    PTI
    March 17, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST

    Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said India's merchandise exports have reached almost USD 390 billion as of March 14 and will cross USD 400 billion in the current financial year.

    He also said the auto components industry has, for the first time, recorded a trade surplus of USD 600 million.

    The minister urged automakers to buy local products and substitute imports. He said this while addressing an event of the automotive component sector on March 16 here.

    Goyal pointed out that India could no longer afford to be closed and protective but will have to open up domestic markets. Further, he asked the auto industry to invest more in R&D (research and development), especially e-mobility, set higher benchmarks for performance and aspire to take five Indian companies in top-50 global automotive suppliers club.

    "India's merchandise exports have reached almost USD 390 billion as of March 14 and will certainly cross USD 400 billion in the current fiscal," the commerce ministry said on Thursday quoting the minister.
    PTI
    Tags: #Economy #export #India #Piyush Goyal
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 03:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.