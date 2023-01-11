 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Explainer: What is the Indian government’s green bonds programme?

Amol Agrawal
Jan 11, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

Sovereign green bonds are issued by governments to raise resources to support climate-related or environmental projects. However, investors may need clarity on aspects such as interest rates, liquidity and trading.

Representative Image

The government released the framework for sovereign green bonds in November last year. The central bank followed in the New Year by announcing an issuance calendar for these bonds on January 6. This explainer goes behind the green bonds framework and the issuance calendar.

What are sovereign green bonds?

A green bond is a debt security that is issued to raise capital to support climate-related or environmental projects, according to the World Bank. Sovereign green bonds are issued by governments to raise resources for such projects.

In the Union Budget for FY23, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will issue green bonds.

‘As a part of the government’s overall market borrowings in 2022-23, sovereign Green Bonds will be issued for mobilising resources for green infrastructure. The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy.’

What does the framework entail?