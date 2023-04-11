 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Explainer: What does El Niño-Southern Oscillation mean?

Meghna Mittal
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

Here is a glossary of terms used by the weather department in its monsoon forecast.

The India Meteorological Department predicted a normal monsoon this year

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a normal monsoon this year, with the impact of El Niño likely in September, the last month of the four-month rainy season. Here is a look at some key terms and their relevance in India’s southwest monsoon.

El Niño:  El Niño is a climate pattern marked by the unusual warming of the surface waters in the Pacific Ocean and is associated with rainfall deficit and drought in India and its neighbourhood. It means Little Boy in Spanish.

La Niña: La Niña is the opposite of El Niño. It is an oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon that is the colder counterpart of El Niño.

Long-period average: The IMD uses the long-period average to determine whether rainfall is normal, below normal or above normal. It refers to the rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given duration – a month or a season – averaged over a 30- or 50-year period. The long-period average rainfall over India, based on data for 1971-2020, is 87 cm.