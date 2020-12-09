Explained | Why your next iPhone could be made in India and what it means for the country

Your next iPhone could truly be made in India and not just assembled in India. Tata Electronics, a Tata group company, has been roped in by Apple to manufacture iPhone components in the country, sources have said.

Tata Electronics is planning to raise up to $1.5 billion (Rs 11,000 crore approximately) for the manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur, a report said.

While Tata Electronics’ parent Tata Sons did not respond to a query sent by Moneycontrol, sources in the Tamil Nadu government confirmed that Hosur in the southern state was chosen as the venue for production.

“Land has already been allotted in the industrial hub and production is expected to commence by early 2021,” a state government official said on condition of anonymity.

For consumers, it could mean cheaper iPhones as they will be manufactured locally. Typically, a top-of-the-line iPhone costs Rs 15,000-20,000 more in India than in the US or Dubai. Goods and services tax (GST) of 18 percent, 20 percent basic customs duty and 2 percent cess add to the price.

Once manufacturing starts in India, only GST will be applicable, making these phones cheaper by at least Rs 12,000.

“There was tough competition from states like Karnataka but we finally made the cut. We are hopeful of the company giving the first opportunity to the local youth in Tamil Nadu,” the state government official said.

Industry estimates suggest that the plant will generate close to 5,000-7,000 jobs in the first phase of the development.

What is the initiative?

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation has allotted 500 acres to Tata Electronics for the manufacturing plant. The unit, reports say, aims to make components for various electronic companies. To begin with, it will be Apple.

Titan Engineering and Automation Ltd (TEAL), which is Tata group firm Titan’s precision engineering division, will provide the expertise for the project.

The project is among the first to be cleared under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme that the Centre launched for 10 sectors on November 11 to encourage manufacturing in the country.

The sectors are pharmaceuticals, automobiles and auto components, telecom and networking products, advanced chemistry cell battery, textile, food products, solar modules, white goods and specialty steel.

PIL is a part of a scheme announced by the government in March to reduce the country’s dependence on China by giving companies incentives on incremental sales from products manufactured at domestic units.

iPhones are primarily assembled in China’s Zhengzhou, though components are also produced in countries like the United States.

Apple supplier Foxconn already makes iPhone 11 and some other models at its Sriperumbudur facility but Tata Electronics tie-up is the first such arrangement that the California-headquartered technology major will have with an Indian company.

A global brand like Apple choosing India as a manufacturing destination would help nudge the fence-sitters, Pankaj Tiwari, an analyst at Delhi-based MobileNet Research, said.

"While this doesn't mean that all electronic majors of the world will line up to make in India, it does send a positive message," he said.

Administrative and bureaucratic delays and infrastructure bottlenecks were a concern. “Hopefully once Apple products are manufactured at the Tata Electronics' facility, this will boost India's image among international players,” Tiwari said.

Why does it matter?

With the Apple boost, India will also be able to get other electronics firms to look at shifting production from China to India. It is estimated that 15 percent of Apple manufacturing will be moved to India in five years.

The Modi government has been encouraging Indian and multinational electronics brands to ‘make in India for the world’.

As reported by Moneycontrol, setting up of fabs for semiconductor wafer fabrication for white goods could be the first category to get the push as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India mission.

A fab is a manufacturing unit where chipsets or tiny circuits, which are at the heart of electronic devices, are made. These multiple circuits are typically made on a silicon wafer.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has already drawn up the Scheme for Promotion of manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS).

SPECS will offer a financial incentive of 25 percent of capital expenditure for the manufacturing of goods that constitute the supply chain of an electronic product.

Incentives of 4-6 percent will be given to electronics companies that manufacture mobile phones and other components such as transistors, diodes, thyristors, resistors, capacitors, and nano-electronic components such as microelectromechanical systems in India.