Explained: Why Code on Wages 2019 may not ensure arresting decline in wages

According to the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Global Wage Report 2020 published earlier in December, formal sector workers in India witnessed a 3.6 percent fall in wages whereas the workers from the informal sector suffered a 22.6 percent wages cut.

“Early data from national statistical offices show that around two thirds of countries for which short-term statistics are available showed decreasing wages or slower average wage growth,” it said.

“Considering that the lockdown in India continued for 3-4 months, the wage cut figures by ILO seems like a gross underestimation. The fall in wages cuts for both the formal sector at only 3.6 percent and for informal workers at 22.6 percent would have been much severe. The ILO number’s do not capture even the tip of the iceberg,” K R Shyam Sundar, Professor - HRM, XLRI, Xavier School of Management, said.

“India underwent a 24 percent fall in GDP growth in the first quarter and made only a little improvement in next quarter. So it is highly unlikely that the impact on the wages of the workers has been so little,” remarked Sundar.

Explaining why the Code on Wages 2019 which stipulates determining the floor wages by the government may not necessarily arrest the occurrence of fall in wages in future, Sundar argued,“It is a very symbolic gesture on the part of the government. In my opinion the government will opt for a very conservative revision as there has been a deceleration of growth with massive liquidity crunch and revenue models being affected.”

The Code of Wages which was passed in August 2019 makes provisions for minimum and timely payment of wages to all the workers in India. The code introduces the concept of floor wages wherein the rates will be fixed by the central government by taking into account the minimum living standards of the workers.

Once the code is implemented, the minimum rates of wages fixed by the state governments cannot be less than floor wages as determined by the Central Government. The code applies to all the establishments irrespective of the number of employees working in the establishment. It also applies to all the employees employed in both the organized and the unorganised sector.

Citing the quashing of the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) notification of March 29 by the Supreme Court, Sundar also said that the implementation of floor wages was unlikely to be effective if the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

On March 29, the MHA issued a notification asking the employers to give full payment of wages to the employees during the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19-induced pandemic.

Sundar also said that the basic rate of wages was not revised in most of the states in India.

According to ILO’s Global Wage Report, only nine Indian states namely - Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh adjusted their minimum wages rates. Furthermore, the report also noted the Punjab government’s withdrawal for announcing the minimum wage increase.