Explained | The saga of the US Debt Ceiling crisis and $1 trillion coin

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

The US government has run into a debt ceiling crisis once again. A few economists have suggested that the US government could mint a platinum coin worth $1 trillion to resolve the crisis.

What exactly is the debt ceiling crisis and how would the coin help resolve the crisis? Here is a primer to explain these two issues.

What is the debt ceiling?

Governments, like any other economic entity, need to manage cash inflows and outflows. Inflows are mainly tax payments and outflows comprise salaries, interest payments and expenditure towards several public goods and services. Typically, for most governments. outflows exceed inflows, leading them to borrow funds. Governments have the advantage of being able to borrow in their own currency. Other economic entities can issue debt but have to worry about paying it back. Governments, on the other hand, can just keep rolling over the debt. This is not to say the governments need not worry about debt, but just that the constraints to borrow are much lower for them than businesses and households.

Also Read: Janet Yellen warns US debt default could trigger recession

Founders of the United States were not just aware of this ability but also wanted to limit the role of the federal government in the overall polity. They placed restrictions on the debt raising ability. In the early years, the governments had to seek permission from Congress for certain spending and also specify which financial instruments would be used for borrowing and for what purpose. Some exceptions were made during the war years.

In the two world wars, the government found it difficult to work under these restrictions because wars required large spending. In 1939, the US government decided to change the policy of adopting selective borrowing constraints to an aggregate debt limit, applying to all federal government borrowing. This is now called the debt ceiling.

The first debt ceiling was fixed at $45 billion which has been raised several times to the current limit of $21.9 trillion (see graph). Since 1960, the government has raised the debt ceiling 78 times– 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents.

What has led to the debt ceiling crisis?

In recent years, the US government has preferred to suspend debt ceilings for a fixed time instead of raising the ceiling amount. When the suspension period lapses, the government increases the debt ceiling to the amount during the suspension period. If the US Congress does not raise the ceiling after the suspension period, it will lead to a fiscal crisis.

Debt ceilings were suspended in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019 and raised after the lapse of the suspension period. The debt ceilings have been raised amid deep acrimony between the two political parties. Since 2011, we have been seeing a debt ceiling crisis due to political fights between the ruling party and the opposition.

In August 2019, the US government suspended the period until July 31. 2021. The debt ceiling was kept at $21.9 trillion but currently, the government is borrowing $28.4 trillion.

Congress has not raised the debt ceiling. leading to the current crisis. Another problem is that if the debt ceiling is raised to $28.4 trillion. the government cannot borrow more because it is already at that level. Hence, the debt ceiling has to be raised above the current $28.4 trillion.

Or else, the US government will default on some of its payments. The US Treasury is somehow managing the crisis using extraordinary measures like limiting or suspending expenditure under certain heads.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has recently written to Congress that all such extraordinary options will be exhausted by October 18, 2021. She warned: “Failure to act promptly could also result in substantial disruptions to financial markets, as heightened uncertainty can exacerbate volatility and erode investor confidence.”

How can the $1 trillion platinum coin help in this crisis?

Some economists have suggested a solution. Under US legislation on minting coins, there exists a loophole. While there are restrictions on minting coins of other metals, there is near complete freedom to mint platinum coins.

The law says: “The Secretary may mint and issue platinum bullion coins and proof platinum coins in accordance with such specifications, designs, varieties, quantities, denominations, and inscriptions as the Secretary, in the Secretary’s discretion, may prescribe from time to time.”

This loophole has led to the following suggestion. The government mints a platinum coin worth $1 trillion and places it with the Federal Reserve. The US central bank in turn deposits funds worth $1 trillion with the Treasury. This inflow of funds will help the Treasury tide through the debt ceiling crisis.

What are the merits and demerits of the $1 trillion move?

The first merit is that it will avoid a political logjam and help the treasury get the funds relatively quickly and allow the US government to function.

The second merit is that the coin move will provide funds without creating additional debt. The central bank has anyway been assisting the government indirectly by buying a large percentage of bonds issued by it and the same outcomes will be achieved by this move.

The first demerit is that it will embarrass the US. The reason behind the debt ceiling was that Congress puts checks and balances on the US government and minting the coins will bypass the entire process. The second demerit is that the move will lead to higher inflation. But we have seen that the Federal Reserve is not as worried about higher inflation.

There are two other issues with the idea that is neither merit nor a demerit. The first issue is that issuance of $1 trillion is unlikely to be enough. The US government’s deficit, which equals borrowings, is expected to be around $3 trillion in 2021 (much of which has already been borrowed) and $1.5 trillion next year. Issuing a $1 trillion platinum coin will not suffice and the government will have to issue multiple such coins or issue a bigger denomination coin.

The second issue is that the US government has not been minting platinum coins of late and it is not clear how such a coin will be minted in such a quick time.

What does all the above mean?

The analysis shows how a decline in US politics has led the country to move from one crisis to another. Much of the debt ceiling crisis could have been avoided if the US Congress was batting for the concerns of US citizens and the economy and not for just scoring petty political points. Any other country would have collapsed but given the importance and size of the US, things have somehow moved ahead.

Also Read: Has Moody’s rated India fairly vis-à-vis peers?

What does this mean for India?

There is a saying that "when the US economy sneezes, the world economy catches a cold". The shocks to the US economy impact all economies of the world. Till the time the US Congress resolves the crisis, there will be global uncertainty which will keep global financial markets on the edge. This flow of events applies to India's financial markets as well which will track the developments in the politics of US debt as keenly as it does for India's own debt matters.