Explained | RBI to supervise co-operative banks, so is the depositors money safe now?

On June 24, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that all urban and multi-state co-operative banks will be brought under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
This includes 1,482 urban co-operative banks and 58 multi-state co-operative banks under the RBI’s supervisory powers. The decision will benefit over 8.6 crore depositors with an investment of around Rs 4.84 lakh crore in these banks.Here we take a look at why co-operative banks have been mismanaged and what has lead to the alarmingly high rate of bank scams. Watch the video to know more about the plight of the co-operative banks and how the latest amendment will benefit depositors.
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 10:31 am