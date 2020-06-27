App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | RBI to supervise co-operative banks, so is the depositors money safe now?

Watch the video to know more about the plight of the co-operative banks and how the latest amendment will benefit the depositors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On June 24, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that all urban and multi-state co-operative banks will be brought under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This includes 1,482 urban co-operative banks and 58 multi-state co-operative banks under the RBI’s supervisory powers. The decision will benefit over 8.6 crore depositors with an investment of around Rs 4.84 lakh crore in these banks.

Here we take a look at why co-operative banks have been mismanaged and what has lead to the alarmingly high rate of bank scams. Watch the video to know more about the plight of the co-operative banks and how the latest amendment will benefit depositors.

First Published on Jun 27, 2020 10:31 am

