Explained | RBI to supervise co-operative banks, so is the depositors money safe now?

On June 24, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that all urban and multi-state co-operative banks will be brought under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This includes 1,482 urban co-operative banks and 58 multi-state co-operative banks under the RBI’s supervisory powers. The decision will benefit over 8.6 crore depositors with an investment of around Rs 4.84 lakh crore in these banks.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Here we take a look at why co-operative banks have been mismanaged and what has lead to the alarmingly high rate of bank scams. Watch the video to know more about the plight of the co-operative banks and how the latest amendment will benefit depositors.