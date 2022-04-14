EXPLAINED | More power outages expected this summer in parts of India

Many Indian states are already facing power cuts and it may get worse as coal inventories at power generation units have declined significantly even as demand continues to increase rapidly.

In October 2021, many thermal power plants ran out of coal and led to power cuts in a number of states. The escalating power crisis is déjà vu all over again.

There is a mismatch in rising power demand and supply of local coal. What makes the situation worse is that the global coal prices have soared and the short term power prices remain high, making it difficult for power distribution companies (discoms) to plug the gap. Here’s all you need to know about why power outages may become worse in parts of India this summer.

What’s driving power demand?

India’s electricity demand peaks during the summer months during April-August, but an early onset in March this year has sent temperatures soaring and increased household demand. To add to that, industrial activity has picked up as Covid-19 related restrictions have been relaxed.

According to the data from Central Electricity Authority, India’s electricity demand was 1,375 billion units (BU) while the supply was 1,369 BU in fiscal 2021-22.

A Reuters report stated that electricity demand is expected to rise at the fastest pace in at least 38 years even as coal inventories of utilities are at the lowest pre-summer levels in at least nine years.

Why has coal supply fallen short?

Thermal coal still fuels around 75 percent of India’s power generation and domestic supply has been struggling to catch up with the growing demand.

Coal India Ltd (CIL), which produces the majority of the coal in the country, produced 622.6 million tonnes (MTs) of coal in 2021-22, missing its target for the year. The company scaled up its production in FY22 to an all-time high but it still missed the target of 670 MT set for the year, due to disruptions related to COVID and heavy rains in the first half of the fiscal.

“A commensurate increase in electricity generation to meet the increased demand is unlikely, limited by the availability of coal, which accounts for two-thirds of the power generated in India. Coal inventory, affected by the early onset of summer, is already low at around nine days, compared with normal requirements of around 24 days. This is higher than the low of four days during October 2021 when there was a stark demand-supply mismatch,” Fitch Ratings said in a report on April 7.

Coal stocks at power stations have depleted with many units reporting critically low average stock. According to CEA data, 77 of the 150 domestic coal-fuelled units had critically low average stock, which means they had less than the 25 percent of normal requirements that they are required to maintain, as on April 12. The key reasons listed were –low supply from Coal India and subsidiaries, and lack of rakes availability with the railways.

Can coal imports help?

The power minister RK Singh held a meeting with top officials at the central and state ministries and power utilities to review the operations of imported coal based plants in view of the rising power demand and domestic coal supply constraints. The ministry has recommended that power generation companies must try to import coal for blending up to 10 percent, anticipating the local coal supply situation to worsen in the rains.

Global thermal coal prices have remained elevated due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Indian utilities may find it challenging to buy expensive coal as there may not be enough takers for expensive power. But India may be able to source more coal from Russia at competitive rates.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on April 13 that India’s coal production and offtake may increase year-on-year in 1QFY23, amid sustained high import prices and re-stocking requirements ahead of monsoons.

“Import prices of thermal coal and coking coal are unlikely to witness a sharp correction over 1QFY23, supported by global supply concerns post the sanctions on Russia, a sustained high demand, highly volatile alternate energy fuel prices and continued logistic challenges. Nevertheless, from an Indian perspective, imported coal is likely to be accessible at a lower cost, considering the country is exploring coal imports from Russia amid sanctions on the latter by major western countries and the recently signed free trade agreement (FTA) with Australia.”

What is the government doing?

The government has prioritised supply of coal to power sector and urged non-power companies with captive power units to scale up output.

The Ministry of Coal has said that the Nominated Authority has reviewed the production of coal with allocatees of captive coal blocks whose coal blocks have either commenced production or are likely to commence production during the financial year 2022-23 and found that coal production from captive coal blocks during 2021-22 was 85 million ton (MT), an increase of around 35 percent on year.

The number of coal blocks with permission to open is likely to increase to 60 in 2022-23, which will take the annual peak rated capacity of operational coal blocks to around 230 MT and substantially enhance coal production to more than 140 MT.

The government has also allowed states to use “tolling” facilities whereby they can use up to 25 percent of linkage coal for certain power generation companies to avoid long-distance coal transport. The utilities can supply coal from linkages available to them to supply to any independent private power producer on a competitive bid basis, which will in return pump back the power generated to the state which originally has the coal linkage.

What are the challenges ahead?

While state-run Coal India plans to scale up its output and offtake targets to 700 million tonnes (MT) for 2022-23, the industry believes they may fall short of the increase in demand in the immediate term.

The mismatch between coal supply and power demand may continue and experts expect the gap to widen as summer temperatures rise. Power discoms continue to have significant payment overdues to generation companies, limiting the ability of the latter to buy expensive coal.

“Discoms’ overdues to gencos have shot up 49 percent YoY to Rs 1,033 billion (from Rs 693 billion in Mar-21) owing to the liquidity relief scheme. Sequentially, the overdues have remained range-bound, and we see only a small ray of hope for any improvement,” brokerage Edelweiss said.

The price for power in the short term increased rapidly due to the jump in demand, but the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission stepped in and asked the country’s electricity exchanges to cap prices at Rs 12 per unit. But even with a cap of Rs 12 per unit, power in the short term market remains expensive. Cash-strapped discoms may choose to undertake power cuts instead of buying additional power at higher rates from the short-term merchant market.