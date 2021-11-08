MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Explained | How is the International Green Grids initiative planning to distribute solar energy across continents?

Led by India, the major worldwide collaborative initiative plans to harness solar energy wherever the sun is shining, ensuring that electricity generated flows to areas that need it most.

Subhayan Chakraborty
November 08, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST
Representational Image. Photo : Jitendra Parihar (Thomson Reuters Foundation)/Flickr

Representational Image. Photo : Jitendra Parihar (Thomson Reuters Foundation)/Flickr

The announcement of the first international network of global interconnected solar power grids was made at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. Officially known as Green Grids Initiative—One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG), the massive multilateral programme will bring together a group of governments, legislators and international organizations to accelerate the construction of the new infrastructure needed for a world powered by clean energy.

This comes after India stayed out of the three separate, major global efforts to combat climate change that have been decided at the summit. Moneycontrol takes a look at the initiative.

What is it exactly?

Initially introduced by India and the UK, the initiative is based on a plan to improve connectivity between the world’s power grids to accelerate the transition to greener energy. It will allow areas with excess renewable power to send it to areas facing a shortage.

It is being implemented by the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the presidency of which is currently with India, and the UK, under whose leadership COP26 is being held. The plan is part of a broader attempt to speed up the rollout of affordable low-carbon technology, covering more than 70 percent of the global economy, and constitutes a key part of India’s net zero emissions goals.

Close

Related stories

In countries with large-scale renewable energy capacity, variability and intermittency of renewable energy-based power generation is a major concern. Often this acts as a barrier for capacity expansion plans at the national level. An important strategy for managing the variability of renewable energy is to spread the electricity supply over large areas by building regional and international grids.

How will it do so ?

The ISA has said that there is more than enough clean energy to power the world economy, if the right grids are built. A tiny fraction of the world’s deserts, the equivalent of a square 400 km X 400 km (250 miles X 250 miles) covered with solar power generating stations could produce all the electricity the world uses today.

Wind power has similar potential. Existing hydroelectric dams, together with batteries, can help balance fluctuations in energy generated from wind and solar farms. To ensure a reliable supply of affordable, clean energy, new long-distance grids are needed to connect the most energy-rich locations, crossing borders and time zones.

Meanwhile, mini-grids can help communities to harness local energy resources, bringing electricity to off-grid villages and ensuring a more resilient supply during the heat waves, storms and floods that are now battering all parts of the planet.

Why is that infrastructure important?

This infrastructure includes massively expanded renewable energy generation capacity in energy-rich locations, connected by continental grids. It includes smart grids connecting millions of solar panels and charging points for electric vehicles, and micro-grids for rural communities and to ensure resilience during extreme weather events.

The key objectives of this project are to galvanise international cooperation for large-scale capacity addition of renewable energy, increase demand-side flexibility and address the variability in renewable energy supply. The project is going to be executed in phases: first, connecting the West Asian, South Asian and Southeast Asian regions; extending later to the African power pools in the second stage; potentially leading, during a third phase, to a global grid interconnection.

Cross-border electricity trade with deregulated power markets has the potential to optimise renewable energy systems and help reduce the cost of electricity. A long-term view and commitment to developing a global grid will attract investment, manage country-specific risks, create jobs and encourage technology development.

What has led up to this point?

The idea for the OSOWOG initiative was put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first assembly of the ISA in October 2018 when he called for connecting solar energy supply across borders.

In May 2021, the UK and India agreed to combine forces of the Green Grids Initiative and the OSOWOG initiative and jointly launch GGI-OSOWOG at the COP26 summit at Glasgow in November 2021. The initiative was finally launched at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow by a group of national leaders.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
Tags: #climate change #COP26 #global warming #green grid #International Solar Alliance #OSOWOG #solar energy
first published: Nov 8, 2021 05:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.