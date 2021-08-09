EXPLAINED | All you need to know about the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Amendment Bill

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while speaking over the Bill in Rajya Sabha on August 9 clarified that the top court had not struck it down on constitutionality.

The Lok Sabha, on August 9, passed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill. It is one of the many key economic bills that the Modi government has been able to get through both houses in Parliament without much debate or discussion owing to its numerical superiority.

This even as the combined Opposition is steadfast in its refusal to let Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha function as it demands that either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah addresses Parliament on the Pegasus issue.

The DICGC Bill, along with the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment Bill), were passed in Lok Sabha in matters of minutes. They will now be taken up in the Rajya Sabha.

The DICGC Amendment Bill was cleared recently by cabinet on July 28.

Why DICGC Act needed amendments?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that as per the bill, depositors of troubled banks would get back amounts below Rs 5 lakh within 90 days, even if a bank is put under moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India. The bill increases deposit insurance coverage and reduces the time taken for depositors to recover sums if a bank comes under financial stress.

Once the amendments come into force, they will provide relief to depositors whose banks are already under moratorium.

As per the amendments, each depositor's bank deposit is insured up to Rs 5 lakh in each bank for both principal and interest. The increase of insured amount from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will cover 98.3 percent of all deposit accounts and 50.9 percent of deposit value.

How does this compare to other financial systems?

Sitharaman has said that the coverage provided by the amendments to the DICGC Act means that insurance cover for Indian depositors is above the global average. As per her, only 80 percent of all deposit accounts globally get covered under similar deposit insurance schemes, while only 20-30 percent of the deposit value gets covered.

Last year, the government raised insurance cover on deposit five-folds to Rs five lakh to provide support to depositors of ailing lenders like Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank. Following the collapse of PMC Bank, YES Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, too, came under stress, leading to restructuring by the regulator and the government.

The bill, which will amend the DICGC Act, 1961, was proposed in the 2021-22 Union Budget.

Once the Bill becomes law, it will provide immediate relief to thousands of depositors, who had their money parked in stressed lenders such as PMC Bank and other small cooperative banks.

As per the current provisions, the deposit insurance of up to Rs five lakh comes into play when the licence of a bank is cancelled and the liquidation process starts. DICGC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, provides insurance cover on bank deposits.