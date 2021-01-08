Expert panel recommends basic living wage after job loss: Report

Representative image: PTI

A one-member expert commission has recommended payment of a basic living wage in the event of employment loss, and establishing Labour Authority of India as a nodal body.

CV Ananda Bose, a former IAS officer, has also recommended a basic minimum social security for workers, The Times of India reported.

The one-member commission further proposed creating registries for collecting data on migrant workers and non-resident Indians (NRIs), in order to help frame policies.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news report.

Bose also proposed combining the Ministry of Labour and Employment with the Department of Industry under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the news report suggests.

The commission was created under the Labour Ministry's Central Advisory Contract Labour Board (CACLB) in May 2020, to prepare an action plan for the welfare and development of guest and contract workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The panel's report will be presented to Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar next week and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a later date, CACLB chairman Surabhi Bhoom Rao told the publication.

Unemployment had seen a sharp increase in April and May 2020, since economic activity was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), overall unemployment rate in the country was 23.52 percent in April and 21.73 percent in May.

There has been a decline in unemployment sine then, after staggered reopening of the economy. In December 2020, the unemployment rate was 9.06 percent, according to CMIE data.