Expert at giving interviews? Your next employer will analyse your body language on camera

When Amrita Pathak, a 24-year-old business analyst in Noida, had appeared for a video interview at a consulting firm and did not receive a response for two weeks, she assumed that she wasn’t being considered for the role. However, the HR team got back after one month saying that there were some differences in opinions in the panel that interviewed her and got additional members of the department to view her video interview. She was finally hired after that.

It is not regular face-to-face interviews that companies are looking at. Now, interviews happen over videos which can be reviewed later by the hiring panel or even an external panel for additional opinions.

Eliminating human biases

Prahalad Chandrasekharan, Senior Vice President - BCD (Business Concepts Development), Randstad India, said that video interviews are picking up in India. He explained that an asynchronous module is used where one is given about to one to two minutes to answer some questions. He said that this could be a screening criteria. These are recorded live with a panel and also shared with other teams, if required.

“We would want to know at the initial stage itself how serious a candidate is and that is very clear through a video interview. This helps us to short-list and submit. However, as seniority increases, clients want to meet them at least once,” he added.

A video interview could have two to three stages depending on the size of the company and the job description. This would include questions seeking details of the information mentioned in the resume and also checking how confident the candidate is before a camera. This process is recorded to be shared with the relevant stakeholders.

Dedeepya Ajith John, Associate Director-Knowledge & Advisory, SHRM India said that video interviews, have the advantages of being less expensive, less time consuming, easy scheduling of the meetings, and also being able to record the interview for future revisit.

He said that sometimes candidates are also asked to pre-record their answers to the questions and send them out, thereby lessening the pressure on them to answer on the spot.

Candidates, especially freshers, are usually nervous during their first interviews. This technology, however, would help them answer the questions better.

Rakesh Gupta, Chief Human Resource Officer, Royal Sundaram General Insurance said that ideally a funnel approach could involve telephonic interview, video interview and finally face to face interview, in sequence.

Usually, an external partner is used to ensure that the process is conducted seamlessly and edited properly to be sent to the reporting head or human resource manager.

Vikas Bansal, Chief Human Resource Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said that they have signed up with Autogram, a video platform agency which helps them build an online database of candidates and also provides the facility of video interviews.

Sometimes candidates from far flung areas, even though could be qualified for the job, are not able to come due to existing jobs or financial constraints. These video interviews could help bridge the gap. Also, costs can be saved by interviewing a candidate using technology.

Varun Gupta, CEO of travel-tech startup, Goomo said that video interviews reduces discrimination which means that we are not restricting candidates based on geography and they are treated equally with applicants who can easily make it for a face to face interview.

Further, as Anshul Prakash, Partner at law firm Khaitan & Company says it may also provide an opportunity to any other member who may not be a part of interview panel for some reason but can later provide inputs in respect of a potential candidate.

Limited advantages?

One on hand while companies are eager to adopt these in a big way, there is a raging debate between which one should be preferred, face-to-face or video interviews.

Bansal said that though video interviews do take away the charm of building that connect with an individual which is there while meeting people physically, the important thing to remember is that technology is here to stay and we need to use it as effectively as possible.

Listing the drawbacks of this technology, John of SHRM India explained that it has technology errors, poor video quality and lack of eye contact in these processes. Due to these, he added that biases can creep in between a candidate who has undergone in-person interview viz-viz a candidate who have been interviewed through video conferencing.

But others disagree. At a time when cost optimisation is one of the main goals across organisations, video interviews could be the much needed cost advantage needed for companies in India Inc.

Captain (retd), Partha Samai, senior vice president and group head-human resources, AGS Transact Technologies said that there has been a revolutionary change in hiring and this is primarily due to digitisation that has engulfed the industry. For junior, middle and senior levels, the common pattern has been digitisation.

“We are doing extensive Skype interviews and Whatsapp video interviews. Only if the reporting manager insists that they need to see them, we fly the candidate down,” he added.

Similarly, at Croma, initial interview rounds/ discussions are done through either phone or Skype for video interviews. Shalini Vohra, Chief Human Resources Officer, Croma (Infiniti Retail) said through initial screening on phone/video, one can gauge fitment & engagement level of the candidate.

Based on the initial evaluation if candidate is found suitable, they conduct face to face interview which helps us understand and study candidate’s personality better.

However, some limitations do exist when it comes to senior candidates. When it is a C-Suite board or executive role, both consultants as well as senior human resource heads in companies want to meet prospective leaders personally. Even there, Chandrasekharan of Randstad India said that these could happen over a casual meeting over coffee or breakfast outside office.

Similarly, Ruhie Pande, Chief Human Resource Officer, Godrej Properties said that while they do leverage technology and largely use Microsoft teams, Skype for the interviews; however for some senior & critical roles face-to-face meetings was preferred.

Way forward

As companies get more digital and job roles get dynamic, video interviews will take the hiring scene by storm. Once all major companies start having it as a mandatory process, candidates both from urban and semi-urban regions would be forced to be a part of it.

While minor technology glitches could be there due to connectivity issues in the country, whether or not a candidate is short-listed would depend on how they conduct themselves during the video interview or video screening process.