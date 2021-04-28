MARKET NEWS

Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan designated as finance secretary

He is the seniormost, by age, of the three 1987 batch officers in Finance Ministry.

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 10:05 PM IST

Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan has been designated as the finance secretary, a Personnel Ministry order issued on April 28 said.







Somanathan is the seniormost, by age, of the three 1987-batch officers in the Finance Ministry. The other two are Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.








The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Somanathan, Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance as the Finance Secretary, the order said.
TAGS: #Finance Ministry #TV Somanathan
first published: Apr 28, 2021 09:33 pm

