Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan designated as finance secretary















Somanathan is the seniormost, by age, of the three 1987-batch officers in the Finance Ministry. The other two are Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.















Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan has been designated as the finance secretary, a Personnel Ministry order issued on April 28 said.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Somanathan, Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance as the Finance Secretary, the order said.