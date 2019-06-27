Expectation from Budget 2019: Government would come with strong budget, says Arun Thukral

The BJP government at the Centre won the 2019 general elections with a strong mandate. In its interim budget of February 2019, the government had made multiple announcements which will be honoured now.

In the Union Budget 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to come up with a strong budget, said Arun Thukral, MD & CEO of Axis Securities. Ahead of the budget, Moneycontrol spoke to Thukral to find out what he's looking forward from the July 5 mega event. Watch the video for more.