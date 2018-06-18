Expect to award 50 percent projects under phase-I of Bharatmala by December: Nitin Gadkari

In a bid to start work under first phase of Bharatmala by the end of 2018, union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, has targetted to award 50 percent of the projects within six months.

“In the two day review meeting, the ministry has decided to award 50 percent of projects by December 2018,” Gadkari told reporters.

Centre had launched Bharatmala, its flagship programme, to construct record length of national highways. The programme envisions to construct more than 60,000 kilometer of national highways with a capital outlay of Rs 6.92 lakh crore.

First phase of the programme envisages construction of 24,800 kilometer of national highways coupled with completion of 10,000 km of remaining highways’ length under the incumbent National Highways Development Project (NHDP). This will effectively take total length under phase-I to 34,800 km. The capital requirement for first phase is Rs 5.35 lakh crore, which is spread across 2017 to 2022.

The target was set by Gadkari during the two-day review meeting held in Goa last week. During the meeting, highway projects of 20 states were reviewed and it was decided that about 300 projects worth more than Rs 100 crore are to be completed by March 2019.

Out of 427 projects of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and 311 projects of the ministry and NHIDCL reviewed, 127 projects by the former and 153 projects by latter are to be completed by March next year.

A senior government official told Moneycontrol that the ministry expects to bid out projects worth more than a lakh this year.

“Last year, around 4,000 km of highway projects were bid out under Bharatmala,” said the official adding, “So, we are targeting to bid out around 8,000 km of national highways this year”.

The worth of the projects bid out last year stands at Rs 6,000 crore while the ministry expects to bid projects worth at least Rs one lakh crore by December this year.

Bharatmala has identified around 26,200 km of economic corridors of which 9,000 km will be taken up for development under phase-I at an estimated cost of Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Around 8,000 km of inter-corridors and around 7,500 km of feeder corridors will also be constructed under the programme. Of this, around 6,000 km will be developed under phase-I at an estimated cost of Rs 80,000 crore.

Cabinet committee on economic affairs approved, in October last year, gross budgetary support of approximately Rs 2.37 lakh crore through central road fund (CRF) for the first phase. Close to Rs 60,000 crore as budgetary support, Rs 34,000 crore from asset monetisation route and Rs 46,048 crore through Toll-Permanent Bridge Fee Fund (PBFF) collection by NHAI was also approved.

Gadkari has termed Bharatmala as the “biggest infrastructure project” in Indian history, connecting border areas, coastal regions, tourist and pilgrimage sites and port areas.

The ministry expects that once the routes are developed, reduced travel time by road would lower the cost across supply chain by 20-25 percent while highways would be capable of carrying up to 80 percent of freight.