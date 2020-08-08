Expect near-term inflation to remain elevated around 6%: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Upasna Bhardwaj

The Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision to keep rates unchanged doesn't completely come as a surprise as admittedly so it was a close call given the recent elevated inflation readings. Notably, the decision has been unanimous and the statement did appear to be more hawkish on inflation than expectations. MPC noted that "While space for further monetary policy action is available, it is important to use it judiciously to maximize the beneficial effects for underlying economic activity. At the same time, the MPC is conscious of its medium term inflation target."

Clearly, Q1FY21 inflation readings have surprised on the upside, led largely by the supply side disruptions and such a trend is likely to supersede the demand side weakness atleast in the near term. The risk of cost push inflation persisting for long has further increased with surge in fresh COVID cases which has prompted several states to clamp down activity. The related uncertainty on growth and inflation trajectory has prompted the MPC to refrain from using the limited policy space at this point.

In line with the RBI's projections, we also see the near-term inflation readings to remain elevated around 6 percent (possibly even higher), before moderating towards 3 percent in Q3FY21 largely led by favourable base effect.

While at this point we continue to expect a benign 2HFY21 inflation trajectory on expectations that the supply shocks will fade off soon, the associated uncertainty needs to be carefully monitored. Cost push inflation is gradually seeping across most economies worldwide, given the nature of the pandemic and may pose a significant risk in a slowing economy.

While the RBI has refrained yet again from providing any GDP estimates, the financial stability report suggests their base case closer to -4.4 percent. We expect GDP to contract by 5.8 percent, with further downside risks if localised lockdowns and spread of the infections was to become more widespread.

Overall, from a policy easing perspective we were any case nearing the end of the cycle (we expected 25-35bps more), especially given the incremental ineffectiveness of rate cuts in this environment. Now with the MPC's clear guidance and the fact that inflation over the next 2-3 months definitely looks uncomfortably elevated, we do not expect any further easing at least until the December policy.

According to the MPC framework, the MPC will fail to achieve the inflation target if for three consecutive quarters the average quarterly inflation exceeds the upper tolerance level of the target (6 percent)). The average inflation readings for the previous two quarters are already higher than 6 percent and even current quarter reading seems to be threatening to overshoot 6 percent. This could have been another factor constraining the MPC. Henceforth, any further policy actions will remain a function of confirmation of inflation peaking out along with economic recovery.

Meanwhile, the policy focus will continue on other regulatory and remedial measures to mitigate the financial sector risk. The recent announcements on the resolution and restructuring plans will help in alleviating some of the stress that is likely to emerge going forward.

The provisioning norms and the rule based resolution plan will ensure that banks are prudent in utilizing this window. Additionally, the priority sector lending tweaks, gold loan LTV hike, tweak in specific capital charge for debt mutual funds and liquidity window for NABARD and NHB continue to emphasise the enabling measures by the RBI to ease the friction across various sectors.

We incrementally expect certain other measures from the RBI like the HTM limit hike or more aggressive special OMOs (bond markets may not be able to weather additional supply without incremental RBI support) and other liquidity measures to endure further leg for transmission. Special Deposit facility can also be considered as a tool.

The author is Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.