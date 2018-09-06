Expect growth to slow down in second half of FY19: UBS

Moneycontrol News

Financial services firm UBS expects India's GDP growth to slowdown to 7-7.3 percent in the second half of FY19. Macroeconomic stability needs to be restored to achieve higher growth potential, UBS said.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data release last week showed that GDP rose 8.2 percent in the April-June quarter this year, beating China's growth of 6.7 percent in the same quarter.

UBS's projections appear to be in line with projections by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and The International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IMF sees India's GDP growth at 7.3 percent in 2018-2019, and 7.5 percent in 2019-2020. The RBI, too, has projected a growth of 7.3 to 7.4 percent for the second half of 2018-2019.

GDP growth in FY20 will be stable and is estimated at 7.5 percent, UBS added. The central bank, too, forecasts 7.5 percent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2018-2019.

UBS also said it expects RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to take a breather in the near term. But the firm also expects a hike 50 percent basis points in the key interest rates.

The brokerage also gave a forecast for bond yields, saying 10-year bond yields could stay elevated at around 8 percent.

The MPC had in August hiked key interest rates by 25 basis points for the second time in a row to keep inflation in check.

In June, the central bank had raised its repo rate and reverse repo rate by 25 basis points for the first time since January 2014.