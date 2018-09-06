App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect growth to slow down in second half of FY19: UBS

UBS also said it expects RBI's MPC to take a pause in the near term.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Financial services firm UBS expects India's GDP growth to slowdown to 7-7.3 percent in the second half of FY19. Macroeconomic stability needs to be restored to achieve higher growth potential, UBS said.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data release last week showed that GDP rose 8.2 percent in the April-June quarter this year, beating China's growth of 6.7 percent in the same quarter.

Also read -India's growth engine picks pace: GDP expands 8.2% in June quarter, highest in two years

related news

UBS's projections appear to be in line with projections by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and The International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IMF sees India's GDP growth at 7.3 percent in 2018-2019, and 7.5 percent in 2019-2020. The RBI, too, has projected a growth of 7.3 to 7.4 percent for the second half of 2018-2019.

GDP growth in FY20 will be stable and is estimated at 7.5 percent, UBS added. The central bank, too, forecasts 7.5 percent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2018-2019.

UBS also said it expects RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to take a breather in the near term. But the firm also expects a hike 50 percent basis points in the key interest rates.

The brokerage also gave a forecast for bond yields, saying 10-year bond yields could stay elevated at around 8 percent.

The MPC had in August hiked key interest rates by 25 basis points for the second time in a row to keep inflation in check.

In June, the central bank had raised its repo rate and reverse repo rate by 25 basis points for the first time since January 2014.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 02:03 pm

tags #Economy #GDP #RBI

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.