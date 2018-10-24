Expect changes in RBI's PCA framework soon, says govt official

The government expects some changes in the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a top government official said on October 24.

The relaxation of PCA norms was discussed at the RBI's central board meeting in Mumbai a day earlier.

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and Department of Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar are on the board of RBI.

The central bank had specified a few regulatory trigger points, based on which some commercial banks have been brought under the ambit of the PCA framework. The parameters are-- capital to risk-weighted asset ratio, net non-performing assets and return on assets, an indication that the operational metrics of these banks are weak.

Economic policy decisions cannot be so stringent that they cannot be adjusted at the time of a crisis, the official said.

Out of 21 public sector banks (PSBs), 11 are under PCA. Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Dena Bank, UCO Bank, among others, are under the framework.

The resolution of stressed assets through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the government's recapitalisation plan of infusing about Rs 54,000 crore into the banks in the current financial year is expected to help these 11 banks come out of the PCA framework

The government has been in talks with the central banks to ease PCA norms such as alignment of the framework norms with regard to risk weights, provisioning and capital, in line with the Basel norms.