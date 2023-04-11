Expect at least discussion on crypto, if not agreement, at G20 meetings: FM Sitharaman

India expects G20 meetings under its presidency to see discussions on crypto, if not complete agreement on the matter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. Speaking with Adam Posen, president of Peterson Institute for International Economics, on April 10 in Washington, DC, the minister said the crypto world has seen many collapses and "shocking developments".

"Again, India presidency (is) taking up the cause of a common framework with which all countries can deal with this matter. We are not expecting them to agree to it, but at least discuss it, the IMF and FSB's papers," Sitharaman said.

The comments come ahead of the second meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Washington from April 12 to April 14 following the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Spring Meetings.

Focus on crypto

Moneycontrol News