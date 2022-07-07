Exclusive | UK PM Boris Johnson's resignation may prolong FTA talks but won't complicate them further: Officials

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation may push back the completion date of the proposed trade pact between India and the UK, which is currently under negotiations and has a deadline of Diwali later this year, officials told Moneycontrol.

However, they stressed that they expect little change in position that may further complicate the talks and alter its course since the British stance on most issues of interest in the proposed pact has been consistent for a long time.

UK PM Johnson resigned on July 7, and his successor is yet to be found as of the time of writing this report.

The India-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement(FTA) aims to significantly boost trade by reducing tariffs on upto 65 percent of traded goods and up to 40 percent of services. On June 24, both nations concluded the fourth round of talks. The initial deadline of early 2023 had been brought up to Diwali, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said last month.

"The changing of a leader in any country usually leads to a gap in policymaking as a new administration takes charge and new people are appointed who take some time to brush up on the issue. The same may happen for the UK, but any delay as a result of this can only be termed as incidental and an operational one," a senior official said.

But he said this change is not expected to create further differences on key issues than what is already there. "There are obviously several areas where both nations have sensitivities and are therefore more careful in negotiating. There are also some areas where reaching a consensus has remained difficult. But we don't expect the latest political developments to majorly change these," he stressed.

Officials said the current positions espoused by the UK government have developed over time. Case in point, the Conservative Party to which Johnson belongs has been in power since 2010. Successive administrations of British prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson have supported widening trade partnerships with nations globally. This endeavor had culminated in the Brexit episode, whereby the UK left the European Union and took back control of the negotiating of trade agreements.

FTA issues

As is often the case, one of the main sticking points in the pact continues to be India's hesitation in opening up its market to foreign products and the equally aggressive push by foreign sellers in entering large segments of India's growing market that remain underexplored.

In the case of this pact, this has been true for London's insistence on allowing high-value British goods such as scotch whiskey and automobiles into India at zero or low tariffs. India had earlier offered the UK lower duties on alcohol after a suggestion to the effect had come from Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal himself, people aware of the development said. "But the latest problem pertains to the British demands for an immediate reduction in customs duty on imported spirits, from the current 150 per cent. India has argued for more time to adjust its trade and revenue flows," officials had told Moneycontrol last month. On the other hand, Britain has been sceptical of India's demands to open up the UK's strong service-oriented economy to more Indians. Both Theresa May and Boris Johnson have earlier dismissed the notion that visa norms are set to be relaxed specifically for Indian citizens in the proposed FTA. India’s bilateral merchandise trade with the UK was worth $17.4 billion in 2021-22. This was higher than the previous record of $16.8 billion in 2018-19. Indian exports were $10.4 billion, up from the previous highest of $9.6 billion in 2017-18. Imports jumped to $7 billion, but remain lower than the $7.5 billion hit in 2018-19. State of play In the latest round of negotiations, officials joined technical talks in a hybrid fashion – with some of the teams meeting in London and the majority of officials attending them virtually. In this round, a detailed draft treaty text was advanced across the majority of chapters. Technical experts from both sides came together for discussions in 71 separate sessions covering 20 policy areas, the British Department of International Trade said. As of date, discussions have concluded on four of the 26 chapters of trade rules covering areas such as tariffs, investments, intellectual property rights, customs, rules of origin, standards and technical barriers to trade. On the tariff front, India has suggested that both sides soon exchange a list of 40-50 items on which they are willing to remove duties.