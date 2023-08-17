Exclusive: States likely to fall short of using capex loans allocation by 20% in FY24: Govt official

In FY23, the Union government had allocated Rs 1 lakh crore as long-term, interest-free loans for states out of which Rs 81,195 crore was utilised.

The Rs 1.3 lakh crore interest-free loans allotted to states for their capital expenditure needs are likely to remain underutilised by 20 percent in FY24, a top government official said.

“I see utilisation in the same proportion as last year,” the official told Moneycontrol, asking not to be identified. In FY23, the Union government had allocated Rs 1 lakh crore as long-term, interest-free loans for states out of which Rs 81,195 crore was utilised.

The Centre provides these 50-year, interest-free loans to states under the Scheme for Special Assistance for Capital Investment. Since these loans are a critical part of the government’s Rs 10 lakh crore record capex target for FY24, any underutilisation by states will lead to some shortfall to the Centre’s budgeted capital expenditure.

The underutilisation of these capex loans is said to be on account of some states not meeting the reform-related conditions. Out of the Rs 1.3 lakh crore, Rs 1 lakh crore is allocated to states in proportion to their share of central taxes and duties as per the award of the 15th Finance Commission. The remaining amount is linked to reforms including scrapping of old state government vehicles and ambulances, waiver of liabilities on old vehicles, providing tax concessions to individuals for scrapping of old vehicles, setting up of automated vehicle testing facilities, reforms in urban planning and making urban local bodies creditworthy and improving their finances.

So far this fiscal, the government has approved Rs 84,884 crore worth of long-term, interest-free loans for capital projects proposed by 21 states, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha on July 31. The approved amount of Rs 84,884 crore is 65 percent of the Centre's budget estimate of Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

While Rs 84,884 crore worth of these loans have already been approved, the amount released is much lower at just Rs 29,518 crore, Chaudhary had said. A total of 12 states have received the capex loans so far—Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

Capital investment projects in diverse sectors have been approved including health, education, irrigation, water supply, power, roads, bridges and railways under the Scheme for Special Assistance for Capital Investment. Funds for meeting the state’s share of the Jal Jeevan Mission and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana have also been provided to the states under this scheme to enhance the pace of the projects in these sectors.