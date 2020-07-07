App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive | KV Kamath says economic contraction not as bad as estimated, rebound faster than anticipated

Veteran banker KV Kamath expects the economy to see a shallow U-shaped recovery

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The contraction in the economy may not be much as is being anticipated by various economists, said veteran banker and former head of Asian Development Bank KV Kamath. “The landing will not be as hard as anticipated. Rebound is faster than what most of us thought would be. The economy may see a shallow U-shaped recovery,” he told Network18 Editor in Chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview.

Measures taken by the government have worked well for the economy, he added.


Agriculture has come back very quickly and rural India has been less affected by the challenges, he noted, adding, he is most optimistic about farm employment.

Kamath also highlighted that top Indian companies have never been as deleveraged as they are today.

Kamath was the Founding-President of the New Development Bank and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICICI Bank for 13 years until 2009.

According to a projection by The International Monetary Fund (IMF), India’s economy will contract 4.5 percent in FY21.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Jul 7, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #KV Kamath #video

