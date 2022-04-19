Exclusive | Key nations closing in on global IP waiver for vaccines but India unhappy

A girl registers her name before receiving the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Gauhati, March 16. (Image: AP)

The United States, United Kingdom and the European Union are closing in on a compromise solution to calls for a global intellectual property (IP) waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO), but India is unhappy with the plan.

New Delhi is relieved that its proposal to make COVID-19 vaccine technology widely available across the world is not being stonewalled any longer, but stressed that the plan under discussion is tame and low-impact, people familiar with the development said.

Nearly 19 months after India and South Africa's proposal to temporarily suspend certain parts of the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) so that vaccines and testing technology for COVID-19 could be easily shared, work on it has been painfully slow.

Suspending parts of the agreement would allow countries to overcome legal challenges posed by patents to ensure the timely provisioning of affordable medical products.

While India has the unofficial backing of more than 120 countries, major global powers cited grave discomfort at a 'potential blanket suspension of the terms of the TRIPS agreement,’ and effectively stalled the talks for most of 2021.

Since early-2022, a gradual rapprochement has led to richer nations finally agreeing on a draft text of the proposed waiver.

Officials say this draft is being worked on currently and is expected to be presented to the WTO's general body comprising all 163 member-nations in a few weeks. But it may not be able to solve much of the public health crisis triggered by the viral disease, they said.

State of the talks

The current draft of the text being negotiated calls for a global waiver of intellectual property rights for only COVID vaccines, as had been suggested by the US.

It would allow pharmaceutical companies in developing and underdeveloped countries to both produce and export vaccines without explicit permission from the patent holders for a period of five years.

The original proposal had aimed at providing poorer nations the legal bandwidth to circumvent patent, trademark, and trade secret protections, albeit temporarily, to scale up production of pandemic-related vaccines, diagnostics, therapeutics, and appliances like ventilators.

Given that COVID-19 represented a global crisis that has set back the growth of medical infrastructure and social progress by years in many of the poorest nations of the globe, India argued that a “comprehensive and holistic waiver” was needed for those countries to find their feet.

"Having successfully negotiated through multiple waves of infections that have not only led to an official loss of 5.21 lakh citizens but also plunged economic growth and employment levels, India is not negotiating the proposal for receiving any benefit for itself at this point. Instead, it has been supported by other developing nations to raise their demands," a senior official said.

"The EU has suggested the insertion of a clause that allows WTO members to individually choose whether to extend the waiver on COVID vaccines to all other forms of therapeutics and medicines. But it is not hard to assume what most of the rich members will say at that point," the official said.

Richer economies felt the move was too sweeping and argued that technologies once handed over are difficult to retrieve. They also stressed that pharmaceutical and medical technology companies that share technology would witness a negative knock-on effect over their control of future technologies and subsequent business prospects.

The people cited in the first instance said that a recent spate of negotiations done by New Delhi had ensured that India was not cut out of the discussions by rich nations, as had been the fear earlier.

Countries such as Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and others had discussed the issue among themselves. Under WTO rules, any number of nation groupings can hold any number of meetings on a relevant issue, after the General Council has opened it for consultations.

However, the original two proponents of the deal - India and South Africa - have now been involved again in the talks.

New deadline

Moneycontrol was the first to report that the waiver was unlikely to come to fruition by December 2021, the earlier mandated deadline. In January 2022, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had called on members to forge at least a draft agreement on the divisive IP waiver for COVID-19 vaccines by the end of February.

"This is where the compromise began. With the COVID pandemic rolling on, there was a sense among India and South Africa that strategic trade-offs can be achieved if the richer nations are willing to accept the proposal in its broad form. However, the powerful pharmaceutical lobby has continued to pressurize the US and European governments on the matter to dilute the draft to its highest extent," a senior New Delhi-based trade expert currently working with the government on the issue said. Subsequently, the new deadline is early May.

New Delhi is also concerned that the draft text may be hurried through by the richer nations in their newfound zeal to adhere to the latest deadline. The WTO Director General's office is also keen on completing the ratification process for the draft proposal by all nations before June when the global trade body's latest Ministerial Conference (MC) is set to be held in Geneva.

The WTO has been unable to hold its all-important MC meetings. Talks have gone awry in the absence of scheduled MCs, which is attended by trade ministers of all member-nations and take joint decisions affecting global trade rules.

Vaccine inequity

The pandemic had initially scuttled plans for the 12th MC to be held in December 2019 in Nur Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan. This was pushed to June 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic. But successive waves cancelled plans for this as well as subsequent plans to hold the MC in Geneva in December 2021.

It is now set to tentatively begin on 13 June, 2022 and the WTO wants to showcase the IPR waiver for COVID-19 as the showpiece of this year's conference, a senior official said.

The WTO is also keen to finish talks since continued debate on the topic throughout the pandemic has led to a situation whereby nations have hardened their positions as vaccine inequity resulted in drastic disparity in access to vaccines and COVID-19 medication.

A case in point is Africa, the second-most populous continent, where less than 20 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose. This number is as high as 78 percent in the Asia-Pacific and 68 percent in Europe, according to the New York Times Global Covid Vaccine tracker.





