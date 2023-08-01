Exclusive: Govt to hold high-level meet on imposition of anti-dumping duty on more Chinese goods

India's trade deficit with China widened to $77.6 billion in FY23.

A high-level inter-ministerial meeting is planned this week to discuss imposing anti-dumping duty on Chinese goods and review the trade deficit with China, an official said.

“PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, will chair a meeting on August 3 regarding imposition of anti-dumping duty and China trade,” the government official told Moneycontrol. Officials from the finance ministry, including the revenue department, and the commerce ministry are likely to attend the meeting, he said.

A proposal to impose anti-dumping duty on certain steel products imported from China is likely to be discussed. The steel ministry has recommended anti-dumping duty on stainless steel products in view of an influx of cheaper goods from China that is said to have hurt domestic demand and forced small local producers to operate at a lower capacity.

Additionally, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies has recommended extension of anti-dumping duty on steel wheels from China for five years.

Anti-dumping duties are taxes imposed on imported goods in order to compensate for the difference between the price at which they are sold and their normal value. Dumping adversely affects domestic producers in the importing country.

The DGTR also recommended the imposition of anti-dumping duty on optic fibre cables from China, alleging they are sold at artificially lower prices.

An anti-dumping probe is currently under way into imports of aluminium frames for solar panels from China. The alleged dumping of other Chinese products including alloy steel chisels, electrolytic tin plates, self-adhesive vinyl, aniline, isobutylene-isoprene rubber and pentaerythritol is being investigated.

India's trade deficit with China widened to $77.6 billion in FY23 from $72.9 billion in FY22, according to the commerce ministry. Exports to China declined 28 percent to $15.3 billion while imports grew 4.16 percent to $98.51 billion.

India has not been able to cut its imports from China even after a border dispute because it depends on the second-largest economy for key raw materials.

India has been imposing anti-dumping duty on several Chinese goods from time to time. Currently, anti dumping duty on Chinese goods includes flat rolled products of aluminium, sodium hydrosulphite, silicone sealant, hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) component R-32, hydrofluorocarbon blends, etc.