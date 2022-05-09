 Exclusive | India to approach Russia for concessions on sunflower oil imports

Representative image

The government may shortly begin discussions with Russia to secure concessions on sunflower oil imports as domestic retail prices of edible oil continue to climb amid accelerating inflation, people aware of the matter said.

India hopes to secure a special carveout or concessional rates for shipments after Russia limited exports of sunflower oil till August 31. Exports of sunflower oil are capped at 1.5 million tonnes till August 31, while overseas sales of sunflower seeds are also banned during this period. The country has placed a 700,000 tonne quota for sunflower meal exports.

“Talks are yet to begin and all options remain open. But the government hopes for a special arrangement on sunflower oil, which allows shipments or lower charges for exports to India,” an official said.

The Indian government had informed Russia about the need for sunflower oil before as well, but the war with Ukraine had kept Moscow preoccupied and the barrage of international trade and financial sanctions that followed brought the supply chain to a halt, officials said.

The government’s latest push to reach out to Moscow comes as domestic edible oil prices reach historic highs owing to a shortage of palm oil in Indonesia and rising overall inflation.

High import costs

“Indian importers have till now depended mostly on Ukrainian sunflower oil. Even as they manage to establish contact with Russian sellers, we have been told that trade has become untenable at the current prices, which have risen in the wake of the conflict,” a commerce department official said.

The importers have also informed the government that Russia’s ministry of agriculture may increase the export duty on sunflower oil by 41 percent from June 1. According to reports, the duty could increase to $525 per tonne. This would raise the cost of imports further, the officials added.

Long-time buyers of Russia’s sunflower oil including Iran, Turkey, Egypt and China are also struggling to secure shipments.

Importers continue to buy Russian sunflower oil but higher prices, combined with increased shipping charges, have translated into unsteady supplies. Reuters reported that Indian importers contracted upwards of 45,000 tonnes of Russian sunflower oil at record high prices in April.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to the shutdown of all commercial ports and airports.

“India imports 2-2.25 lakh tonnes of sunflower oil from Ukraine on an annualised basis. As the supply decreased, the demand for sunflower oil shifted to other oils, especially soya oil and palm oil,” said Atul Chaturvedi, president of the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India.

However, even as shipments from Ukraine have been under stress since early February, retail prices in India began to accelerate from April as domestic stocks dwindled, officials said.

“Domestic sunflower oil consumption has fallen by more than 50 percent as compared to the beginning of the year. This is a major change considering the short period of time, but significant demand remains,” an official from the consumer affairs ministry said.

Just after the invasion, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations had told Moneycontrol that India had sufficient stocks of sunflower oil for the next two months. On May 9, senior functionaries of FIEO confirmed that their predicted timeline has held and that domestic stocks have dwindled to unprecedented levels. The government has been informed of this, they added.

Singular source

As of 2021-22, Ukraine remained the largest global producer and exporter of sunflower oil. It shipped out 6.65 million tonnes of sunflower oil, corresponding to 52 percent of the global supply, followed by Russia at 20.2 percent, according to market and consumer data provider Statista. The country has also been the largest source of sunflower oil for India.

Ukrainian sunflower oil accounted for 72 percent or $1.85 billion of the total sunflower oil imports of $2.5 billion in the April-February period of FY22, after which the invasion began. Russia supplied about 20 percent, while Argentina sent about 10 percent.

Over the past decade, demand for sunflower oil in India has grown even as the domestic crop area shrank. Demand increased slightly since 2021 as a bumper harvest in Ukraine and Russia had led to prices dipping. On the other hand, additional imports from Argentina are not expected since the logistics costs would not be tenable in the current trade ecosystem, he added.

India is the world’s biggest buyer of edible oils, importing an estimated 13 million tonnes, or almost 60 percent of its requirement, annually. However, palm oils make up two-thirds of the edible oil imports, followed by soya oil (20 percent) and sunflower oil (16 percent), according to the International Sunflower Oil Association.





