Exclusive I Sanjeev Sanyal on economic recovery, IBC, financial doles, gold monetisation scheme and more

Several economists advocated handing out cash to people to contain the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The government transferred money to the bank accounts of the poor, created a moratorium on the bank loans, stood guarantee for small businesses and pushed back financial debt deadlines in an effort to prop up the economy. A top advisor to the government said he is against handing further financial doles to the people because they would only save fearing further stress on their finances and would do little to stimulate demand. Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic advisor to the finance ministry, is also confident of the government’s rebuilding efforts and measures to fuel investments and consumer demand. In an interview on IndiaPodcasts with Anku Goyal, in which Geet Moza, a market analyst, participated, Sanyal weighs in a raft of topics ranging from gold monetisation schemes to India’s bankruptcy law. Edited excerpts:

Anku Goyal: We all have learnt to live with COVID-19 in the last 4 months. We are all in space where we still find virus being discovered every day. There has been a great achievement by the government as they took a pragmatic approach of looking at the crisis from a health point of view, not in isolation as an economic crisis as a whole. So, has it worked out according to you in addressing this issue?

Sanjeev Sanyal: So, I think you need to look at how we were in March, in order to understand how we have been dealing with it. the kind of decisions we have been taking; Remember, much of what I am going to talk about is trying to make decisions in an environment of utter uncertainties, where the situation is evolving all the time. So, if you go back to the middle of March, we did not have much information about what exactly was happening on the health side, we knew that something fairly bad happened in Wuhan and then it was spreading to Italy. but, beyond that we really did not have much information. So, of course, like every government we asked for opinions from experts. We got a very wide range of outcomes, there were very negative ones which suggested that hundreds and millions of people will be affected, and lakhs of people would die by June. And then there were others, who believed that there was nothing much more than the bad flu. So, one thing we understood from the conversation was that there was a very wide range of possible outcomes and of course, other countries did the same thing. Now, many other countries took the approach of choosing, one or the other view. You know, you went for herd immunity, there was a Swedish model, Singaporeans opted for a particular model and it changed half way and so on. Now, we don't have that luxury because we are stuck with having to choose one path and with 1.3 billion people, it is very difficult to change directions. So, what did we do?

So, we did what is called Ba***** ((inaudible) strategy. What we do is we hedge for the very worst outcome and then you basically, step by step, go forward through a feedback loop. So, that is what we did, we did a full lockdown, right in the beginning. It is not because we were dead sure of how this will pan out. Of course we did not know, but it bought us time to get more information, to do some quarantining, testing ability, gather information from other people and countries which were further down the curve and come up with some sort of a response. Since then, we have been unwinding it. Now, we have unwound it quite a long way, not fully unwound. But we are clearly a long way away from where we were earlier. This is what explains a question that very often comes up, which is, what it is that when we now have more infections, we actually are unwinding. when we were willing to do a huge lockdown, when we had less infections.

Anku Goyal: Maybe because more testing has started..

Sanjeev Sanyal: We have a much better understanding of what we are dealing with. Quarantining and more. We for example now know that this disease which is really infectious is perhaps not as dangerous for an average person, as we initially feared. It is still very dangerous, for certain demographics. But overall it may not be as bad as worst forecast have been. So, it allows us to make some educated trade-offs between the economy and anybody else. So, the point that anybody looking it as a one-time static approaching is missing what we are doing. we are basically, hedging for worst and look back to feedback loop for the economy. We made sure that the very poorest people in the country got food, some money were transferred to their bank account, so they could cook food and had gas. Now we extended the food supply, saying right to November. that is safety net in there. This is not going to solve poverty. This is just a safety net. Same with the economy, we have created moratorium on the banking side. We have created 100 percent loan guarantees for MSMEs, we pushed back various financial debt deadlines. This is not the way we will rebuild. That time will also come.

Anku Goyal: I want to know from there, is this the unwinding phase as we understand. Is this the rebuilding stage where we have wanted to step into rebuilding the economy, because the Psyche of people will play an important role. Awareness is there but fear psychosis is not died down. Real consumption depends on people actually stepping out to buy, because demand has to be real & not limited to be driven by credit demand.

Sanjeev Sanyal: You are actually right, this is exactly what we have to take into account. So, for example, many other countries had a one big-bang approach to putting responses. So, trillions of dollars upfront, backstopping the whole economy. We have taken a very different approach. we have been much more calibrated and cautious because our focus was on providing the first cushion of safety net. That is what we focused on, loan guarantee, transfer of food and so on. Suppose, we had taken the approach that lots of people thought that is huge transfer of income, large amount of money, and the try to trigger the demand. My whole thing is what is the point of doing that because, after all, we are ourselves shutting down the economy because of the health problems. What is the point of giving a large money out, when you are not allowing anybody to spend? So, this is like pressing accelerator while pressing the brakes. So, that completely would have had no use at all. In-fact, the amount of money we have even transferred to the poor, which is a limited transfer, even there, our strategy suggests most of it gets saved. So, there will be a population, who are dire need and will end up spending the little money we give them. But, for the bulk, if you give them money they will simply save it. Because of exactly the kind of uncertainty you described.

Geetu Moza: How will you match this complete stalling of demand process? Won’t it become difficult to propel and bring it to the growth trajectory? This might take a decade to find its way back and we have stepped into it after a slowdown in the economy.

Sanjeev Sanyal: If there is a case about doing things, in certain sensible sequence. Simply distributing money is a cost. Remember, eventually we have to repay it as taxpayers and future generations will have to pay interest on it. So, none of this is free. So, if use your ammunition's upfront free, whatever it is in testing ... you have to be sure that you ran up your debt and achieve the objective is achieved. The point I am making is that we were calibrated at a point that the amount of spending we were making were own revenue which were shrinking. We have to be careful about what we did, doesn't mean we are not willing to do it or we do not feel there is a need to support demand. we have some space on the monetary and fiscal side, we have more space than we think. Our debt-to-GDP ratio is much lower than that of virtually every developed country in the world. So, we have such space and that space has to be sensibly used and not simply just because we have a demand problem. We cannot spend all out, without being sure of second-order demand especially when you have deliberately stopped people from spending. That does not mean we will not come to a rebuild phase, and that phase we are now approaching it. You will hear from governor and FM, one major element is infrastructure build-up and we have said that regularly.

Anku Goyal: Will a vaccine play an important role?

Sanjeev Sanyal: Vaccine is a parallel thing here. with or without the vaccine, we have to get to live with this in some way.

Now, as we are opening things up, without vaccine, we are confident, we can manage to a significant degree. We can go back to work. we can begin to build out and we have seen major infrastructure projects be fast-tracked, because the traffic has increased. The same thing is happening in railways, as the railway minister talks about how we have lower traffic and he allowed certain major projects to actually get done — which would have been extremely difficult to do. There is understanding of this. We also need to get private investment and contract. There is a need to get FDI back in place. Supply chain is being re-organised and we have to be a part of that. the Prime Minister of India has clearly stated that this is a priority for us & something we will be out in a lot of effort.

Geetu Moza: Let's talk about banking space now, for any economic recovery to happen, banking system needs to be quite robust and as far as government is concerned, banking reforms have been high on agenda and till recently, till early 2020, things were looking very positive for banking space. Now with COVID-19 coming in, things are little difficult and banks now have been asking for a recapitalisation package. Now in this state, is the government in a position to recapitalise banks and what is being strategised for banks now?

So, the issue of re-capitalisation will only happen when the impact of increase episode of the NPAs will actually get in the system. They haven't done so. We are still within the moratorium has and then after the moratorium phase there will be a phase when these NPA will come. We have tried to again minimise this to the extent possible, by extending 100 percent guarantee from or side to MSMEs. So, those incremental lending is guaranteed by us. We found other means as well to try and make sure there is no cascading effect of NPA that shoots up in the system. So capitalisation is something which is further down the track. What we now currently need to do is as we discussed we need to go to a rebuild phase and during the rebuild phase we need to make sure that banking is in a position to support and lend money. Banks do have resources. Something like, a (6-7) lakh crore of the resources are being put by banks as reverse Repo, as you are aware. This finance is available and a significant proposition of that is backed by the government through bank guarantees of various kinds. As hopefully, we begin to rev up the economy, this money will get sucked out. I think the immediate issue here is to encourage the banks to go out there and take risks. It is a good time to go out and take risks. There are a lot of good projects that need financing- as the economy opens up and we try to leverage the economy. We need to make sure that the economy has the financing backbone to accelerate growth again.

Geetu Moza: With IBC on hold for a year now, because of the COVID19 and it is obvious it would not have been possible for reformers to really go in to taking cases to IBC. Do we see restructuring only thing left to the banks to really push in. Lending will only happen when the concerns of anks are addressed as much as the NPA issue. Can we see that restructuring is the only thing, banks will go for ?

Sanjeev Sanyal: Obviously, there was already a number of significant cases of IBC there. That process continues and those cases still have to go through the IBC.

This would not be fair to drag companies now in IBC that were hit by this shock, otherwise good and profitable companies. Every effort will be made to ensure that the productive capacity of the economy is not impaired, as a result of the one-time shock. This does not mean, cases from before, which were not viable, they don't have to go through IBC process, they do. After arrangement of things we make, there will be some cases, where we will have to allow them to go through the IBC process at future date. It is an art of the restructuring of the economy. Cannot be kept at bay for long. But as I said this one-time shock should not cause a cascade that ends up and jams IBC process. So keeping both things in mind, a reasonable path will be found and so the IBC process remains the backbone of our ability to deal with non-performing assets. But, yes one-time sort of arrangement may be done. We have to be careful that we do not allow too much of misuse of it. So there is something we have to be careful about. We have in the past done this and the reason why we ended up with the banking problem before was because when we had the crisis in 2007-8, a lot of not capable companies ended up getting more resources that they shouldn't. They loaded up by 2013-14, they all ended up as NPAs. We do not want to create a basis of future failing crisis either but a reasonable approach needs to be taken to going forward.

Geetu Moza: The last question from my side is rate cut. We have seen a rate cut of 140 bps by the RBI. Do you expect more rate-cuts to come?

Sanjeev Sanyal: Obviously, that is the prerogative of the monetary policy committee and the Reserve Bank of India. My own view which is well known, I don’t think there is any underlying inflation, in the system. Whether inflation may be happening because of supply destruction because of the lockdown, you can see a big gap between the PI and WPI. Clearly, WPI is a negative indicate suggesting here is simply no demand inflation in the system. CPI is because of supply disruption, which when eased up - CPI will come down.

In fact if anything, CPI in India overstates inflation. Real-estate prices we know for a fact is down 15-20 percent in most of India compared to a year ago high does not reflect into CPI because of way CPI is calculated. So price inflation is not an issue with the economy, given the demand dynamics. So, that gives us a degree of freedom on monetary policy. The other degrees of freedom are that globally liquidity is going to be very, very easy for a prolonged period of time. FED has clearly signalled, they will keep monetary policy easy for atleast 24 months from here. So, we know global capital remains cheaper for a prolonged period of time. The third constraint that comes up is the exchange rate. If you cut rates, exchange rate will slide down. That is also not an issue. Rupees is under tremendous pressure right now, to appreciate. The RBI is intervening to slow that down. So, we are stimulating reserves quite rapidly and the rupees, will pop back to much higher levels, than it is right now, against the Dollars. Pressure remains of course. For a limited issue on monetary policy discussion, the rupee too, does not have any downward pressure to stop and monetary easing. So, overall there is clearly space for easier monetary policy. Of course what is done depends on the MPC. There is also a secondary issue that is important and that is transmission. Till very recently, that transmission was not very smooth. We are beginning now to see transmission happening. You are for example, central government borrowing at 10 year yield rate is quite high, 5.8 percent. Short term tenors it has come down substantially. Below, one year we are now, borrowing at 3.4 percent. Even below 5 year has come down a lot and fed through state government borrowing rates. You are seeing also, consumer borrowings happening at much lower rates than before. Getting car or house ow is less than 8 percent. Transmission problem is not a problem of liquidity or credit, but a spread problem. Credit risk issue and not monetary easing. So that will be solved to some extent. We have created 2% first loss guarantee for NBFCs. SPV is set up as buyer of last resort for NBFC paper and ofcourse, the 100% guarantee of 3lakh worth of MSME loans. So, we are dealing in different ways

Anku Goyal: We are going to look at gold deposit scheme as well?

Sanjeev Sanyal: Various things are being done. Gold deposit scheme does not solve the credit problem — of transmission. So that brings in more resources but it does not solve the problem that may be in a minor way of using gold as collateral. That does not solve the problem of credit risk taking.

Rapid Fire:

Anku Goyal: Two New Normal Habits?

Sanjeev Sanyal: None, I have worked right through every weekend. I have had no time to breathe. We have economic challenges so it happens to be one who had no time and had to work through the process

Anku Goyal: Your favourite book? Any you are contemplating on writing soon?

Sanjeev Sanyal: I read a lot of books … I have an eclectic taste in reading books. My favorite authors are--I like a Polish writer Ryszard Kapuscinski, there is a British writerPeter Hopkirk... There have been new books by friends like Amish Tripathi on Suheldev. There is Ashwin Sanghi book, The Vault of Vishnu, which is quite interesting. Very early on I read Vikram Sampath book Savarkar .. absolutely excellent and there is Catherine Nixey book on The Darkening Age.

Anku Goyal: Any book you are working on the pandemic subject?

Sanjeev Sanyal: No, I didn't have time. hopefully some will come out in Economic survey.

Anku Goyal: Favourite movies?

Sanjeev Sanyal: I like some Bollywood films. The last couple of films I liked wre Tanhaji … last year was URI. I do not watch slow art films like Bengali intellectuals. I hate it.

Anku Goyal: Favourite music, you hum to yourself?

Sanjeev Sanyal: I like hard rock music like Chris Rea & The Road to hell. If I listen to Indian music to band like Agam, rock band.... and Vedic chanting. I like to listen to contemporary Bollywood film, not old Bollywood.

Anku Goyal: Your sports attraction?

Sanjeev Sanyal: I play a lot of sports. I do a lot of martial arts and I am a black belt in Taekwondo and I play a lot of racket sports like squash and badminton. I keep getting injured quite a lot.

Anku Goyal is the founder of IndiaPodcasts.