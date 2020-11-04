Exclusive | Finance Ministry receives recommendation to reduce GST compensation cess on coal from Rs 400 to Rs 50 per tonne

The Finance Ministry has started receiving pre-Budget recommendations from stakeholders and experts and one of them is to reduce carbon taxation and duty burden on power-intensive sectors.

In order to achieve this, it has been suggested that the compensation cess on coal could be reduced from Rs 400 per tonne to Rs 50 per tonne or allow input tax credit against the cess, documents reviewed by Moneycontrol showed.

A white paper prepared by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) along with Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) and Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation had highlighted that carbon taxation should be a key policy instrument for India's carbon mitigation strategy and meeting climate goals.

"There is an urgent need to dilute carbon taxation and duty burden on power generation to preserve the competitiveness of power-intensive industries," the document said.

The purpose of carbon taxes is to induce industry and decision-makers to introduce changes in emissions by putting a price on carbon.

According to the recommendations, power generation sectors in recent years have taken an increasingly higher load of carbon taxes and environment-related adjustments.

"Electricity duty charged by the states is outside the purview of GST (Goods and Services Tax) and the burden has been going up. The obligation relating to the renewable purchase obligations (RPOs) have become more burdensome recently," the document said.

India has committed to 40 percent of electricity capacity being from non-fossil fuels by 2030, and lowering the ratio of emissions to GDP by one-third from 2005 levels.

"What is interesting to note is, even in a pandemic year, there is such a lack of imagination in the pre-Budget recommendations made by the industries and stakeholders. It's the same theme of asking for tax breaks, as if that is the reason why the economic activities came to a halt," a senior government official aware of the deliberations told Moneycontrol.

As part of the recommendations, it has also been suggested that RPO obligations for solar and non-solar together be capped at a "reasonable level."

"Incremental energy generation from waste heat recovery plants should be treated as renewable energy. Such plants derive more energy from the same energy resource and are akin to green energy," the document stated.

Other recommendations include rollback of import duty on petcoke, exemption from import duty liquefied natural gas for all sectors, and request for restoration and continuation of Merchandise Export Incentive Scheme benefits for at least a year.