EXCLUSIVE | Finance Bill makes future IIFCL-NBFID merger exempt from capital gains tax

Representative image

In case of a merger between the proposed National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NBFID) and the existing India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL), there will be no capital gains tax levied on the transaction, as per one of the amendments to the 2021 Finance Bill, Moneycontrol has learnt.

Though any decision on a possible merger will be taken by the boards of IIFCL and yet-to-be-formed NBFID, this indicates that the central government would be keen on such an amalgamation.

The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on March 23, providing legal backing to the Union Budget 2021-22, and giving effect to tax proposals in it. It will now go to Rajya Sabha, but being a 'money bill' does not necessarily need the Upper House's consent.

As per one of the amendments to the Finance Bill, any transfer of capital assets from IIFCL to the new development finance institution will not attract capital gains tax under Section 80LA of the Income Tax Act. A top government official also confirmed the same to Moneycontrol.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the NBFID Bill in Lok Sabha on March 22. The central government will hold a 100 percent stake in the bank at formation, which will then be reduced to at least 26 percent as institutional investors, multilateral institutions, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and others come in.

The aim of the institution will be to support the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India, including development of the bonds and derivatives markets necessary for infrastructure financing and to carry on the business of financing infrastructure.

IIFCL carries out a similar role to the proposed NBFID, though the latter is envisaged to have a much bigger scope with greater resources and investing abilities at its disposal. There had been talk of merging the two entities.

When the Cabinet cleared the NBFID Bill last week, Financial Services Secretary Debashish Panda said that a call on the merger would be taken by the board and management of NBFID, once it is formed.

"We expect the DFI to raise up to Rs 3 lakh crore in the next few years from markets and other sources. The DFI will have certain tax benefits for a 10-year long period," Sitharaman had then said.