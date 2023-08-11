Exclusive: Fin Min planning to offload 3 percent in Cochin Shipyard in Q3

The state-owned shipbuilder was recently upgraded as a ‘Schedule A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), from ‘Schedule B’, allowing it to effectively manage its seven units.

The Finance Ministry is likely to offload a stake of up to 3 percent in Cochin Shipyard this fiscal year, likely in the October-December quarter, said a government official, adding that the divestment would be through the Offer for Sale (OFS) route.

“Government is planning an OFS for Cochin Shipyard. Though the exact rollout timeline has not been decided, it is likely to be in Q3. DIPAM (the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) is looking to offload 2-3 percent this year in the PSU,” the official told Moneycontrol.

The government aims to get Rs 500-600 crore from the OFS in the PSU, he added.

As of June 2023, the government held a 72.86 percent stake in the company.

Cochin Shipyard is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair yards in the country. India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was constructed by CSL and was delivered last financial year.

All CPSEs are categorised into four schedules, A, B, C and D, which has implications for their organisational structure and the salary of board-level incumbents, among others.

In a statement on August 1, CSL said that its upgrade to ‘Schedule A’ signified recognition of its strong financial performance, operational efficiency and contribution to national security.

Union Budget 2023-24 has set a Rs 51,000 crore PSU disinvestment target. DIPAM has been eyeing the offer-for-sale route as strategic sales have not moved at great speed.

The Department shed a 5.36 percent stake in the railway public sector enterprise Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) recently, for which the OFS opened on July 27. RVNL works as the construction arm of the Ministry of Railways for project implementation and transportation infrastructure development.

The government also offloaded a 3 percent stake in Coal India through an OFS earlier this year.

Since market conditions appear to be conducive to making offers for sale, DIPAM has also been planning an OFS for railway public sector enterprise RITES and a mines ministry PSU in FY24, another official had told Moneycontrol earlier. RITES, the export arm of Indian Railways, provides rolling stock. The mines ministry has major PSUs Nalco and Hindustan Copper under it.