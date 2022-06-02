Exclusive | After wheat, govt pushing rice exports as bumper harvests swell supply

Even as it sorts out pending requests for wheat from more than a dozen countries in the aftermath of a wheat export ban, the government has begun to promote exports of Indian rice, people with knowledge of the development said.

A large domestic harvest and relatively lower international demand have ensured that rice exports won't face restrictions, the people told Moneycontrol.

There has been speculation that rice exports too would be banned, as wheat and sugar shipments have been, but officials confirmed that export restrictions are not expected anytime soon.

"The last crop has been a bumper harvest. Also, the Centre has been assured by major rice-producing states that weather and agricultural conditions on the ground are suitable for a similar harvest in the coming season," a senior official said.

As a result, rice is also being pitched as an alternative to promised wheat shipments.

"The government has been identifying nations with large populations which consume rice, alongside wheat. Talks are ongoing to see whether rice exports can be channeled to these countries on a priority basis. This has been the case for at least three African nations. Exports of rice would be at market rates similar to wheat," he added.

India is the second-largest producer of milled rice after China. It is the largest shipper of rice globally, sending out 35.8 percent of global rice exports, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), an online data visualization and distribution platform.

Changing mandate

Multiple people with knowledge of the development said the government has pressed into service Indian diplomats stationed in embassies abroad to push Indian rice.

"In line with the PMO's mandate, diplomatic staff serving at Indian embassies abroad have been focussing more on actively promoting Indian exports and facilitating trade over the past three years. Between late February and early May, the government had leveraged these officials to massively push Indian wheat. This was one major reason why the demand for Indian grain had reached such a high," a senior Ministry of External Affairs official said.

He added that those officials have now been told to promote Indian rice instead. The diplomatic officials have been asked to evaluate the potential of Indian rice in competing with other domestic and imported variants in those markets. They will also connect foreign buyers with requests for purchases to Indian exporters.

Rice exports had risen to $9.6 billion in FY22, up from $8.82 billion in FY21 and $6.4 billion in FY20. As of the latest year, the more globally known variety of basmati rice has seen exports decline to $3.5 billion. Meanwhile, expanding to $6.1 billion, non-basmati varieties represented 63 percent of all rice exports by value.

Officials said large captive demand for Indian rice currently exists in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf region and Iran. India has also increasingly shipped rice to West African nations such as Benin, Cote D'Ivore, Senegal, Togo and Guinea.

Interestingly, despite being major producers themselves, neighbours Bangladesh and China have also begun to import Indian rice. This is chalked up to changing consumer tastes and demand for fragrant basmati rice by the government.

Weather prediction optimal

Meanwhile, official predictions of a normal monsoon for the fourth year in a row has further eased fears of a fall in output. Rice cultivation is generally spread over three seasons in most states. Currently, the pre-Kharif season is under way with sowing done in the May-August period and harvesting in October-November.

Monsoon rainfall is crucial for the Kharif season when 84 percent of the crop is grown. Kharif sowing is done in June-July and harvests take place in November-December.

Official statistics show the Food Corporation of India had record rice stocks with it as of April (32.3 million tonnes) and May (33.2 million tonnes). These two months are generally when government granaries receive the largest amount of rice through public procurement.

Wheat export dilemma

New Delhi has permitted the export of wheat on a government-to-government basis to other nations at their request. But people in the know said guidelines based on fixed criteria for processing foreign demand are yet to be drawn up.

Wheat exports from India have been in the limelight since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, two of the world's largest wheat exporters. The spiraling war has stopped all exports from both nations. Along with unnatural weather events crippling wheat harvests in many other countries, global prices of the grain skyrocketed.

As the threat of a major food crisis loomed, India had stepped up to offer major wheat exports from what was expected to be a bumper harvest. But an unprecedented heatwave destroyed yields in March, while massive wheat exports pushed up domestic prices of flour. As a result, the country suddenly banned wheat to ensure enough domestic procurement on May 13.

In the last two months of FY22, wheat exports had swelled to close the year with $2.1 billion worth of annual exports. This was four times larger than the $566 million in exports in FY21; exports of the grain earned India only $62 million in FY20. Officials now say rice exports have the potential to bring in much larger amounts of foreign exchange.