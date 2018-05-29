EXCLUSIVE: 3 years after insurance laws relaxed, 'Indian management control' still a roadblock for FDI

Multinational insurance companies from Asia, Canada and Europe, which were said to be waiting on the sidelines to enter the Indian market, have not done so. And this is primarily because Indian management control is still mandatory in all domestic insurance companies.

Despite multiple requests from interested foreign partners, sources said that the government will not be making any changes on this front.

The Insurance Laws (Amendment Bill) 2015 was passed in March 2015 and increased the permissible Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in an insurance company to 49 percent. But there was a caveat that these companies will be mandated to have 'Indian management control'.

"When we are putting in adequate capital and taking 49 percent stake in an insurance company, we would also like to get decision-making powers on an equal footing. Without that, the investment does not make business sense," said a senior executive of an Asian insurance major that was in talks to form a joint venture in India.

Sources told Moneycontrol that at least three insurers approached the Centre in the recent past seeking clarification on the Indian management control rules. However, they were told that no tweaks will be made.

Within months of the Insurance Act being amended, there were reports of how the Indian insurance market would receive at least Rs 25,000-30,000 crore in FDI over the following six to eight months.

Regulatory officials had said that several companies from Asia and Europe were interested in entering the Indian insurance market. Large players, including two from South East Asia, one from Canada and two from Europe were said to be leading the queue in 2015. Three years hence, none of them has even set foot in the Indian market.

Also, within existing insurance companies too, there are murmurs of foreign shareholders taking most policy and business-related decisions. A source said that the authorities have already been sounded off about this, and that it is not clear whether the matter will be inspected further.

According to the law, the expression 'control' includes the right to appoint a majority of the directors or to control the management or policy decisions of a company. These include a mandatory consensus from Indian shareholders on matters of board appointments and business strategy.

The law also states that control over significant policies of an insurance company should be exercised by its board of directors. Quorum shall mean and include presence of most of the company's Indian directors, irrespective of whether a foreign investor's nominee is present or not.

Although there was some confusion initially about whether foreign-origin individuals could be appointed as chief executives, it was clarified that such appointments would need the approval of a majority of Indian shareholders.

Existing foreign shareholders were also rattled by this move. Though it was presumed that the government would consider making changes on the 'control' aspect, it was not to be.

Nariman Point in Mumbai, which houses several large financial institutions, was also chosen to be the location for setting up representative offices in India. However, for now, foreign insurers have decided not to make any further move unless the laws are relaxed.

According to the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Act 2016, all insurance companies in India need an Indian promoter to hold 51 percent stake in them, while a foreign partner can hold a maximum of 49 percent.