Every tourist destination should develop its revenue model: PM Modi

Meghna Mittal
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

PM Modi said that destination weddings have a huge scope of developing as an ecosystem as India's middle and upper classes are increasingly opting for it.

PM Modi at Belagavi, Karnataka on February 27, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 said that each tourist destination should have its revenue model, adding that the sector has huge employment and investment opportunities.

"Every tourist destination should develop its revenue model. A lot of employment opportunities exist in tourism. 50 tourist destinations should be developed across India. Stakeholders should come up with suggestions to boost tourism," he said while addressing a post-budget webinar on developing tourism in mission mode.

Modi said that destination weddings have a huge scope of developing as an ecosystem as India's middle and upper classes are increasingly opting for it.

"Destination weddings are emerging as a tourism trend," he said.