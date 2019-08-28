App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Every economy faces headwinds, India no exception: Vedanta

The remarks come at a time when IMF and Asian Development Bank have lowered India's growth forecast, citing global and domestic headwinds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Stating that every economy faces headwinds and India was no exception, mining major Vedanta said the country's economy was going through a "transition".

The remarks come at a time when IMF and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have lowered India's growth forecast, citing global and domestic headwinds.

"I think every country, every economy faces headwinds. Ours is no exception. You are aware that in auto and other sectors, slowdown has happened in the past but at the same time you have also seen the package which has come from the finance ministry...you have to remember that our economy is going through a transition," Ajay Kapur, CEO, aluminium and power, Vedanta told reporters on August 28.

Close

The company, a leading primary metal producer, further said it was producing new products, especially for the auto sector which would be a game changer in the time to come.

related news

When asked if it was a good idea to produce new products for the auto sector, which is going through a slowdown, he said, "slowdown is there today, but will it remain for all time to come? You are aware that in auto and other sectors slowdown has happened in the past."

The company said it was focusing a lot on value-added products, including billets and wire rods.

When asked if the company was planning to tap any new market, Kapur said, within India the company is concentrating more on value addition.

"We are also looking at the US. Considering to look at Europe, parts of Asia ...and then exploring new products which have not been developed so far," he added.

Vedanta -- leading producer of aluminium in India -- produced 1.95 million tonne of the metal in 2018-19. The company has two aluminium smelters. It operates a 2 MTPA alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, Odisha.

ADB on July 18 lowered the growth forecast for India from 7.2 to 7 percent for the current fiscal, due to moderation in growth prospects for the advanced economies which could adversely affect tradable services.

On July 23, IMF projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 percent for both years, saying its GDP will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 and 7.2 percent reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #Economy #India #Vedanta

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.