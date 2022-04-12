EU MPs in India to explore early-harvest trade deal

A delegation of senior parliamentarians from the European Union (EU) that is in New Delhi is likely to explore an early-harvest trade deal with India in an attempt to break the deadlock over a proposed mega trade and investment agreement.

Recent early-harvest agreements that India signed with Australia and the United Arab Emirates have generated much interest in the EU and politicians from the bloc are keen to work out a similar deal, people familiar with the development said.

Proposed in 2007, the Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) was the subject of 16 formal rounds of talks until 2013 that have remained inconclusive.

An early-harvest trade deal is one in which both parties sign off on a set of relatively easily achievable deliverables. Such pacts target specific goals such as tariff reduction and market access on select items while leaving more contentious items off the agenda.

The group of seven Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) is led by Bernd Lange, Chairperson of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade (INTA).

The Indian government deems the visit to be important because this is the first time that a team of senior functionaries of the European Parliament is visiting India with the express purpose of advancing talks on the trade deal.

"The introductory talks on the deal this time around were set to be predicated on initial recommendations from industry groups. All major industry bodies in India including the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have supported a deal with Europe," an Indian official said.

The EU was India's third-largest trading partner as of the financial year 2022 with $103.4 billion worth of trade. The EU accounted for 11.1 percent of India's total trade, after the US (11.5 percent), and China (11.3 percent). India is the EU's tenth largest trading partner, accounting for 1.8 percent of the Union's total trade in goods in 2020, well behind China (16.1 percent), the US (15.2 percent), and the UK (12.2 percent).

Back and forth

Talks on the BTIA had hit a wall after India decided to terminate the existing bilateral investment treaties (BITs) with 23 European countries in 2016.

The EU had criticized the move while asking India to keep individual agreements in force until a new pact was signed. However, the government maintained that all future investment pacts will be negotiated under the framework of the model BIT issued by the government in 2015. This was meant to form the basis for individual agreements to be negotiated with other nations.

Also, the EU insisted that both pacts – a trade deal and a bilateral investments treaty - be discussed simultaneously, a condition that complicated the process. The people cited above told Moeycontrol that it had also led to talks on the easier-to-conclude investment pact being dragged out.

This changed in July 2021 when both sides announced that talks would resume after a hiatus of more than five years. They agreed to launch negotiations for two separate pacts on investment protection and geographical indications as well. But since then, no new round of talks has taken place.

Important visit

"Given the complexities of the European Union's government, the European Parliament is a powerful body but is often fractured in opinion since 27 nations are represented. Within that, the INTA vets all potential trade deals being negotiated by the European Union maintains communications with all the parliamentary blocs and constituent nations of the EU on the subject, and gives the final go-ahead on all deals from the legislative side," a senior official said.

"We will want to see if the vision of the European Parliament for a trade agreement aligns with that of India and will explain our position on topics on which we do not yet see eye to eye," Lange had said before the visit began.

The MEPs are also expected to have a discussion about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. "It is a topic we cannot and do not want to avoid and one on which we expect the democracies of the world to take a clear stance," Lange had said back then.

The delegation also includes Jan Zahradil, Vice-Chair of INTA and Rapporteur on the Indo-Pacific Strategy, along with Søren Gade, the current Chair of the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with India, a permanent organ of the Parliament.

Besides the trade deal, the MEPs are also expected to discuss EU companies' issues in entering the Indian market, supply value chains, as well as elements of trade agreements related to energy, the green transition, and labour rights.

The MEPs are set to meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of external affairs (MEA), and the Indian chief negotiators for agreements with the EU.

They will also discuss with Nobel Peace Prize winner 2014 Kailash Satyarthi, the public policy think tank of the Indian government, and trade union and employer representatives.

The MEPs will meet European companies present in India, and conduct a field trip to a ready-made garment manufacturing and export firm," a readout from the European Parliament said. They are expected to assess the doing business scenario in India and talk to local stakeholders.