App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

EU makes counter-offer as Brexit pressure rises

Without a solution in a future arrangement, the current deal agrees to keep the UK in a customs union with the EU until a better answer can be found.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on March 8 proposed that Britain could leave the bloc's customs union after the divorce though the offer would not include Northern Ireland which will anger London.

The last minute-bid by Barnier comes just days before British Parliament is due to vote on a withdrawal deal agreed between the two sides, in which the fate of the Irish border is seen as a key issue.

"The EU commits to give UK the option to exit the single customs territory unilaterally," Barnier said on Twitter after a meeting with the ambassadors of the remaining 27 EU states.

However, "the other elements of the backstop must be maintained to avoid a hard border," said Barnier, in reference to alignment between Northern Ireland and the EU-member republic.

related news

Both the EU and Great Britain want to prevent a "hard border" that would bring controls between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland after the Brexit.

Without a solution in a future arrangement, the current deal agrees to keep the UK in a customs union with the EU until a better answer can be found.

But supporters of Brexit fear that Britain would then be trapped permanently in the EU, and have refused to back the deal.

The counter-offer will almost certainly be refused or ignored by the government of Prime Minister Theresa May, which depends on unionist MPs from Northern Ireland for its majority.

Putting a post-Brexit border in the Irish Sea is a strong red line that May's government has refused to concede.

Barnier's proposal "aims to counter arguments from the British who say they want to trap the UK in a customs union", a European diplomat told AFP.

But it risks "making Theresa May very angry", he added, because it goes back to an earlier version of the "backstop", limited to Northern Ireland, which May insisted the EU abandon.

The British parliament is set to vote Tuesday on May's existing deal with Brussels after rejecting it by a historic margin in January.

The last-gasp negotiations between UK and EU envoys ended in acrimony on Wednesday and May still lacks the assurances she has been after to get her deal approved by MPs.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 08:56 am

tags #Brexit #EU #UK #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Kaithi First Look: Karthi Promises 'A Full Fledged Action Thriller'

India vs Australia | First One is Always Difficult to Get: Khawaja on ...

This Modified Hyundai Creta with Wide Tyres Looks Out of Place

'Naya' Pakistan With 'Nayi Soch' Should Show 'Naya' Action Against Ter ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Badla Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Film Is an Engross ...

Election Tracker LIVE: PM to Inaugurate Delhi Metro's Blue Line Extens ...

PUBG Banned by Rajkot Police for Being 'Addictive' and Harmful in Natu ...

Everyone Had the Same Response to T-Series Chief's Appeal to Beat PewD ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

Cachar Paper Mill, Barak Valley’s only major industry, remains shut; ...

Taapsee Pannu epitomises the new age Hindi film heroine — one that's ...

US House Democrats okay sweeping plan to ensure fair election for all, ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

All England Championships 2019: Indian challenge ends as doughty Saina ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a se ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Nirav Modi tracked down in London, running a new diamond business

Captain Marvel’s post credit scene is a bonus for all the Avengers: ...

Badla Day 1 Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's f ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli continues the fabulous streak scores h ...

Mahira Khan pens down an emotional post for her mom on International W ...

Ed Sheeran found a cat like himself, should The Wibbles be worried?

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.