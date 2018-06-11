App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ethanol plant in Bargarh to take off soon: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union minister for petroleum and natural gas said that the project was delayed as the state government allegedly failed to provide land on time.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that work for the Rs 1,000 crore ethanol plant in Bargarh is likely to take off soon.

The problem has already been resolved, he added.

The problem has already been resolved, he added.

"While land for the project has already been provided, environmental clearance was also obtained. The work is expected to begin soon," Pradhan told reporters here while briefing on achievements of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre during the last four years.

"I am hopeful that the work on the project will take off in July or August this year," he said.

He said crop residue such as straw and other biomass would be utilised to produce ethanol in the plant, which is being set up with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

Pradhan said Sambalpur would be covered by piped gas distribution network within three years and CNG will be made available in the city in two years.

The Union minister asserted that the state has been immensely benefited by a number of development and welfare programmes launched by the BJP-led NDA government during the last four years.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 08:15 am

tags #Dharmendra Pradhan #Economy #Ethanol Plant #India

