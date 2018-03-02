App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 01, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ESOPs may not get benefit of 'grandfathering' clause in LTCG tax rules: Report

Gains on selling ESOPs of companies that list on exchanges after January 31 may not be eligible for LTCG tax exemption.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Employees selling employee stock option plans (ESOPs) of companies listed on stock exchanges after January 31 are unlikely to receive the benefit of the "grandfathering" clause in the long term capital gains tax (LTCG) rules, according to a report in the The Economic Times.

Despite having held the stock options even before January 31, employees of such companies will have to pay a 10 percent tax on their entire long-term capital gain.

 

LTCG is calculated on transactions done after April 1, 2018. A person selling equities between January 31 and March 31 can still claim an exemption.

"There is uncertainty on whether the benefit of grandfathering in the form of stepped up cost of acquisition based on FMV as on 31 January 2018 would be available for equity shares that were unlisted on 31 January 2018" EY experts told The Economic Times.

In the 2018 Budget, the government had introduced a 10 percent tax on gains of over Rs 1 lakh from listed equities held for more than a year and on which Securities Transaction Tax (STT) has already been paid.

But since ESOPs of companies that got listed after January 31 were not traded on exchanges before that date, an additional burden of 10 percent tax (as opposed to 'nil' tax regime at the moment) become applicable on them.

tags #Business #LTCG tax

