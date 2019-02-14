Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Equity, debt investments of life insurers see 10% rise YoY in September quarter

The total investments stood at Rs 34.85 lakh crore at the end of Q2FY19, showing a 10.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The equity and debt investments of life insurance companies saw a 10 percent rise in the September quarter. Data from the Life Insurance Council showed that the equity assets (at market value) rose to Rs 8.56 lakh crore in Q2FY19 compared to Rs 7.74 lakh crore in the year-ago period, showing a 10.5 percent jump.

Equity_assets

Fixed income investments (at book value) stood at Rs 25.72 lakh crore at the end of the second quarter compared to Rs 23.3 lakh crore a year ago. The total investments stood at Rs 34.85 lakh crore at the end of Q2FY19, showing a 10.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Infrastructure investments, that are categorised separately, saw a 3.25 percent YoY growth to Rs 3.64 lakh crore in the September quarter.

related news

Being a long-term financial instrument, life insurers are required to invest a majority of their investable assets into government securities. This is to ensure that the returns payable to policyholders are not subject to too many fluctuations since these debt instruments are considered less risky.

The 24 life insurers put together added 213 branches between September 2017 and September 2018. At the end of the second quarter, the number of branches stood at 11,202. During the same period, the industry added 20,944 people as direct employees.

The trend of agents addition seeing a stagnation continued. Data showed the number of individual agents selling life insurance policies saw muted growth of 1 percent YoY to 2.12 million in the September quarter.

However, this is an improvement compared to 2-3 years ago when there was a continuous 10-15 percent decline in the number of new agents being added to the system.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 01:44 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.