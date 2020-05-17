Episode 5 of economic package: A demand side measure, one big reform and more borrowing

The bulk of the Rs 20-lakh crore package announced by the finance minister has leant on the credit channel. A cash-strapped New Delhi wants everyone from street vendors to state finance ministers to borrow their way out of distress, with appropriate rewards for good behaviour. But for those at the very the bottom of the pyramid at least, there was one big spending measure – an increase in allocation to the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme by Rs 40,000 crore. The government’s proposed overhaul of the public sector is also an excellent measure although the benefits will take some time to trickle in.

The finance minister had allocated Rs 61,500 crore to MNREGA in budget 2020-21. That has now been increased to Rs 101,500 crore. It is a good measure that will boost demand at the lowest end of economic strata. But more needs to be done. The government should follow this move with expedited payments for MNREGA work. It should also stand ready to give work to everyone, irrespective of the budget allocation. Remember that in the last five years, the average days of employment per household crossed 50 days in only one year, although the government has been progressively increasing the MNREGA budget. The MNREGA calls for giving up to 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year. An efficient MNREGA scheme where payments are quick and people get work easily will do a lot to alleviate the economic distress from COVID-19.

The other big measure is of course the renewed intent on privatisation. This is the first time that this government has openly talked about privatisation as a theme and is applying it to a large swathe of companies. So far, privatisation has been couched in words such as disinvestment or listing of healthy public sector enterprises. Strategic disinvestment in the Indian context has been mostly by existing public sector units buying others. Privatisation of very small or chronic loss-making units has been not very successful. Otherwise, disinvestment proceeds have been mainly through offer for sale, follow on offer or sale to existing PSUs.

Now, the government will split its role in business into strategic and other sectors.

In strategic sectors, a minimum of one and a maximum of four companies will be ordinarily allowed. The rest will be privatized or merged or bought under a single holding company. To illustrate, coal is a strategic sector, under which Coal India is the main entity but it operates through several subsidiaries. Such a structure will be allowed. Which sectors are strategic is the question. Banks, oil and gas and railways are a few sectors which can be called strategic and where there are more than four entities presents. They could see some reshuffling take place.

In other sectors, which are not strategic, companies will be privatised but there are no timelines prescribed, and is likely to depend on feasibility and market conditions. Privatisation has the potential to raise a lot of money for the government if it goes about it sensibly: foreign investors should be welcomed, there should be no selective exemptions given for strategic sectors (banking is an example that comes to mind). Of course, the implementation won’t be easy and there would be opposition from labour unions. The fine print will give an early glimpse of how successful this will be. It will also help answer thorny questions as what happens when a Chinese firm bids for a company like BHEL?

The third big announcement of the day was relaxing states’ fiscal deficit targets. They can now borrow 5 percent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) compared to 3 percent earlier. States can now collectively borrow Rs 4.28 lakh crore. This is subject to some riders. For borrowing more than 3.5 percent, states have to meet reform targets such as implementing ‘One Nation One Ration card’ scheme, ease of doing business rule, power distribution etc.

While states would welcome the extra money, given COVID-19 and the fact that New Delhi owes them GST dues since December 2019, state finance ministers are unlikely to be amused given these conditions. In any case, given the Centre’s fiscal deficit target is breached and the states will borrow more, bond yields will feel the pressure.

That apart, the government has also decided to suspend fresh initiation of IBC cases up to one year which can be reviewed depending on how the COVID-19 situation evolves. The central government will be ‘empowered’ to exclude COVID-19 related debt from the definition of default. Thus, it is not as if it will be automatically excluded but only if the government sees the need to do so. MSMEs get further relaxation. The thrust of the package is clearly on MSMEs.

Perhaps the most disappointing aspect of today’s announcement was on the health sector. The government reiterated the measures already taken (some Rs 15,000 crore announced by the Prime Minister) and announced some measures to improve health infrastructure. These measures appear to speed up the projects already underway and be more prepared for infectious diseases. While the FM said the Centre will increase health expenditure, she did not say by how much. Like most of the package announced so far, the devil will lie in the details.