Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 05:10 PM IST

EPF withdrawals during lockdown at nearly Rs 40,000 crore

MoS for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar made the statement on September 14, while answering a question on the same during the Monsoon session of Parliament

Moneycontrol News

Nearly Rs 40,000 crore was withdrawn from the Employees' Provident Fund account during the coronavirus-led lockdown period from March 25 to August 31, Minister of State – Independent Charge (MoS – IC) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said.

Gangwar gave the details while answering a question during the first day of the Parliament's monsoon session on September 14.

Follow our LIVE blog on the Parliament Monsoon session here

Among the states, Maharashtra led the pack with the highest withdrawal amount of Rs 7,837.85 crore; followed by Karnataka (Rs 5,743.96 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 4,984.51 crore), Delhi (Rs 2,940.97 crore) and Telangana (Rs 2,619.39 crore) – who rounded off the top five.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Following is the state-wise appendix provided by the Ministry of Labour and Employment:

Sr. No.

 		State/Union Territory (UT)Amount withdrawn (25.03.2020 – 31.08.2020)
1Andhra PradeshRs 1,232.48 crore
2Assam and other north-eastern statesRs 227.15 crore
3BiharRs 309.95 crore
4ChandigarhRs 506.73 crore
5ChhattisgarhRs 402.59 crore
6DelhiRs 2,940.97 crore
7GoaRs 184.27 crore
8Gujarat (includes Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu)Rs 2,115.17 crore
9HaryanaRs 2,220.82 crore
10Himachal PradeshRs 267.55 crore
11Jammu & Kashmir And LadakhRs 0.44 crore
12JharkhandRs 294.03 crore
13KarnatakaRs 5,743.96 crore
14Kerala (includes Lakshadweep)Rs 1,288.09 crore
15Madhya PradeshRs 941.30 crore
16MaharashtraRs 7,837.85 crore
17OdishaRs 512.64 crore
18PunjabRs 642.93 crore
19RajasthanRs 868.40 crore
20Tamil Nadu (including Puducherry)Rs 4,984.51 crore
21TelanganaRs 2,619.39 crore
22Uttar PradeshRs 1,613.03 crore
23UttarakhandRs 398.79 crore
24West Bengal (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands)Rs 1,249.90 crore
Total: Rs 39,402.94 crore

On what further steps are being taken by the government to help labourers by generating more employment in the country, Gangwar outlined steps such as encouraging private sector, fast tracking various projects involving substantial investment and encouraging public expenditure on schemes such as Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana and Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana – National Uraban Livelihoods Mission, National Carrier Service, Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana.

He however denied that the government is planning other social security measures for those in the provident fund network, stating: “There is no such proposal under consideration at present.”

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 05:09 pm

tags #Covid-19 #Economy #India #labour #Parliament #PF

