EPF withdrawals during lockdown at nearly Rs 40,000 crore

MoS for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar made the statement on September 14, while answering a question on the same during the Monsoon session of Parliament
Nearly Rs 40,000 crore was withdrawn from the Employees' Provident Fund account during the coronavirus-led lockdown period from March 25 to August 31, Minister of State – Independent Charge (MoS – IC) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said.
Gangwar gave the details while answering a question during the first day of the Parliament's monsoon session on September 14.
Among the states, Maharashtra led the pack with the highest withdrawal amount of Rs 7,837.85 crore; followed by Karnataka (Rs 5,743.96 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 4,984.51 crore), Delhi (Rs 2,940.97 crore) and Telangana (Rs 2,619.39 crore) – who rounded off the top five.
Sr. No.
|State/Union Territory (UT)
|Amount withdrawn (25.03.2020 – 31.08.2020)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|Rs 1,232.48 crore
|2
|Assam and other north-eastern states
|Rs 227.15 crore
|3
|Bihar
|Rs 309.95 crore
|4
|Chandigarh
|Rs 506.73 crore
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 402.59 crore
|6
|Delhi
|Rs 2,940.97 crore
|7
|Goa
|Rs 184.27 crore
|8
|Gujarat (includes Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu)
|Rs 2,115.17 crore
|9
|Haryana
|Rs 2,220.82 crore
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|Rs 267.55 crore
|11
|Jammu & Kashmir And Ladakh
|Rs 0.44 crore
|12
|Jharkhand
|Rs 294.03 crore
|13
|Karnataka
|Rs 5,743.96 crore
|14
|Kerala (includes Lakshadweep)
|Rs 1,288.09 crore
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|Rs 941.30 crore
|16
|Maharashtra
|Rs 7,837.85 crore
|17
|Odisha
|Rs 512.64 crore
|18
|Punjab
|Rs 642.93 crore
|19
|Rajasthan
|Rs 868.40 crore
|20
|Tamil Nadu (including Puducherry)
|Rs 4,984.51 crore
|21
|Telangana
|Rs 2,619.39 crore
|22
|Uttar Pradesh
|Rs 1,613.03 crore
|23
|Uttarakhand
|Rs 398.79 crore
|24
|West Bengal (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands)
|Rs 1,249.90 crore
|Total: Rs 39,402.94 crore
On what further steps are being taken by the government to help labourers by generating more employment in the country, Gangwar outlined steps such as encouraging private sector, fast tracking various projects involving substantial investment and encouraging public expenditure on schemes such as Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana and Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana – National Uraban Livelihoods Mission, National Carrier Service, Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana.
He however denied that the government is planning other social security measures for those in the provident fund network, stating: “There is no such proposal under consideration at present.”Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here