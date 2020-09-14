EPF withdrawals during lockdown at nearly Rs 40,000 crore

Nearly Rs 40,000 crore was withdrawn from the Employees' Provident Fund account during the coronavirus-led lockdown period from March 25 to August 31, Minister of State – Independent Charge (MoS – IC) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said.

Gangwar gave the details while answering a question during the first day of the Parliament's monsoon session on September 14.

Among the states, Maharashtra led the pack with the highest withdrawal amount of Rs 7,837.85 crore; followed by Karnataka (Rs 5,743.96 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 4,984.51 crore), Delhi (Rs 2,940.97 crore) and Telangana (Rs 2,619.39 crore) – who rounded off the top five.

Sr. No. State/Union Territory (UT) Amount withdrawn (25.03.2020 – 31.08.2020) 1 Andhra Pradesh Rs 1,232.48 crore 2 Assam and other north-eastern states Rs 227.15 crore 3 Bihar Rs 309.95 crore 4 Chandigarh Rs 506.73 crore 5 Chhattisgarh Rs 402.59 crore 6 Delhi Rs 2,940.97 crore 7 Goa Rs 184.27 crore 8 Gujarat (includes Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu) Rs 2,115.17 crore 9 Haryana Rs 2,220.82 crore 10 Himachal Pradesh Rs 267.55 crore 11 Jammu & Kashmir And Ladakh Rs 0.44 crore 12 Jharkhand Rs 294.03 crore 13 Karnataka Rs 5,743.96 crore 14 Kerala (includes Lakshadweep) Rs 1,288.09 crore 15 Madhya Pradesh Rs 941.30 crore 16 Maharashtra Rs 7,837.85 crore 17 Odisha Rs 512.64 crore 18 Punjab Rs 642.93 crore 19 Rajasthan Rs 868.40 crore 20 Tamil Nadu (including Puducherry) Rs 4,984.51 crore 21 Telangana Rs 2,619.39 crore 22 Uttar Pradesh Rs 1,613.03 crore 23 Uttarakhand Rs 398.79 crore 24 West Bengal (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) Rs 1,249.90 crore Total: Rs 39,402.94 crore

On what further steps are being taken by the government to help labourers by generating more employment in the country, Gangwar outlined steps such as encouraging private sector, fast tracking various projects involving substantial investment and encouraging public expenditure on schemes such as Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana and Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana – National Uraban Livelihoods Mission, National Carrier Service, Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana.

He however denied that the government is planning other social security measures for those in the provident fund network, stating: “There is no such proposal under consideration at present.”