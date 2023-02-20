 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EPFO unveils procedure to apply for higher pension under Employees Pension Scheme

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

Earlier in November 2022, the Supreme Court had upheld Employees Pension (Amendment) Scheme 2014.

Retirement fund body EPFO on Monday came out with a procedure to enable subscribers and their employers to jointly apply for higher pension under Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

The EPS amendment of August 22, 2014 had raised the pensionable salary cap to Rs 15,000 a month from Rs 6,500 a month, and allowed members along with their employers to contribute 8.33 per cent of their actual salaries (if it exceeded the cap) towards the EPS.

In an office order, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provided for dealing with the 'Joint Option Form' by field offices of the body.