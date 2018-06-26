App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EPFO sees beyond Nifty, Sensex; plans to widen its investments

The EPFO ventured into stock investing through ETFs from August 2015. At that time, it had an exposure of around 5 percent to equity, which has grown to 15 percent today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to maximise the returns on investment, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) might be expanding its equity portfolio beyond the Nifty 50 and Sensex 30 stocks. Currently, the EPFO is earning a notional return of around 16 percent on its stock market investments.

As per a report by Mint, the internal documents reviewed by the Mint and some officials reveal that EPFO is of the opinion that their current equity investments being in just two categories of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) carry a risk of too much concentration in a small bundle of stocks. The department also feels that a lack of diversification could also imply lower returns.

The central board of EPFO will be meeting on Tuesday to finalise changes in the equity distribution, if any.

The report also stated that the EPFO will continue to invest in the stock market via ETFs and might be considering investing multi-cap and mid-cap ETFs, which though volatile, provide an opportunity of earning better risk-adjusted returns in the long-term. The EFPO internal document said, “The expert group constituted by the FIAC (finance advisory committee of EPFO) to an examine alternate strategy for investments in ETFs, in its report, suggested that alternate ETF investments, other than Nifty 50 and Sensex 30, be considered in order to optimize returns with minimum risk. The expert group also suggested… that indices such as Nifty Next 50, BSE Select MidCap and other indices can be considered.”

If the central board of EPFO approves the plan, then the Labour Ministry will have to seek approval from the Ministry of Finance. If the Finance Ministry agrees with the plan, then it will have to make a minor amendment to the investment pattern followed by the EPFO to invest beyond Nifty 50 and Sensex 30.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 04:36 pm

#Economy #Employees' Provident Fund Organisation #EPFO #markets

