172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|epfo-board-to-meet-on-september-9-seek-nod-for-sale-of-etf-investments-worth-rs-6000-crore-5807401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EPFO board to meet on September 9, seek nod for sale of ETF investments worth Rs 6,000 crore

The ETFs sale is likely to help meet the gap of 0.35 percent for the 8.5 percent PF rate for FY20, as committed by the Labour Ministry.

Moneycontrol News

The Central Board of Trustees of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will meet on September 9 to seek nod for selling exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments worth Rs 6,000 crore, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The EPFO board will meet under Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar and the decision will require ratification by the Union Finance Ministry.

These ETF investments are from the calendar year 2016 and their sale is expected to garner Rs 2,700 crore as income to meet the 8.5 percent PF rate for FY20. This sale is likely to help meet the gap of 0.35 percent for the 8.5 percent PF rate for FY20 as committed by the Labour Ministry.

Close

After meeting this requirement, the EPFO would still have a surplus of Rs 500 crore.

related news

Also read | EPFO gets negative returns on ETF investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore: Report

These ETF investments could not be sold in March due to the situation in the market post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on March 6, at the meeting of the CBT, officials had said that EPFO had enough funds -- thanks to government bonds and securities -- to pay interest at the rate of 8.15 percent to its subscribers. The remaining 0.35 percent, officials had said, was expected to be encashed via ETFs.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #Economy #EPFO #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.