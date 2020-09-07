EPFO board to meet on September 9, seek nod for sale of ETF investments worth Rs 6,000 crore

The Central Board of Trustees of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will meet on September 9 to seek nod for selling exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments worth Rs 6,000 crore, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The EPFO board will meet under Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar and the decision will require ratification by the Union Finance Ministry.

These ETF investments are from the calendar year 2016 and their sale is expected to garner Rs 2,700 crore as income to meet the 8.5 percent PF rate for FY20. This sale is likely to help meet the gap of 0.35 percent for the 8.5 percent PF rate for FY20 as committed by the Labour Ministry.

After meeting this requirement, the EPFO would still have a surplus of Rs 500 crore.

These ETF investments could not be sold in March due to the situation in the market post the COVID-19 pandemic.